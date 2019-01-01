Martial focused on striker role for Man Utd and names Ronaldo & Ronaldinho as idols

The French forward has been used out wide during his time at Old Trafford but now wants to nail down the striker spot and concentrate on scoring goals

Anthony Martial is concentrating on increasing his goal return and has his sights set on making the centre-forward position his own at .

The No.9 has recently returned from injury, scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win at Norwich last Sunday which gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side their first league win in five games, and their first league away victory since February.

Martial says he is concentrating on improving his goalscoring instincts after appearing regularly as the main striker for United this season when fit.

“I am very focused on my central striker role, getting my scoring stats up and helping the team that way,” he told the club's official website.

“That’s not to say that there will be no more tricks, because tricks are all part of your learning and the passion you have when you’re a football player setting out.

“You’ve worked hard to get where you are if you’re playing here at Manchester United, and it’s important not to lose that joy of playing the game because if you lose that passion, things will get a lot harder for you, but if I do a piece of skill, I want to score after it.”

The former man went on to speak about the influence of his manager, Solskjaer, himself a former striker, who has been passing on his experiences of playing in the position.

Martial believes his game should now be focused on scoring goals, and little else.

“Ole gives us forwards a lot of advice in relation to our positioning on the pitch, and we’re glad to receive it,” added the 23-year-old.

“He has a lot of knowledge to share from being a top striker himself and that will help us as forwards individually, and as we move forward as a team.

“Frankly, playing as striker, you’re not there to make blinding passes or massive runs.

“I’ve come to understand that, to score, you have to be obsessed, to be fixated on just that, scoring goals. That’s how you enjoy yourself as a striker. That’s not a choice – that’s how it has to be.”

Martial went on to discuss the players who influenced him growing up, who may not share the same views about a striker's role not involving blinding passes or massive runs!

“I would say my favourite players were the Brazilians, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho,” he said. “They were both fantastic players with beautiful movement and grace. They made their matches great to watch.

"I mostly loved Ronaldinho, because he was a player who could make you dream, with his great big smile on the pitch, with his great technical skills.

“I think that combination of great technical skills and the terrific goals he could score, it’s that which inspires people."