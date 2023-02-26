Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG and Marseille lock horns in a fiesty top of the table Ligue 1 clash

Having brushed aside the reigning French champions in Coupe De France, Marseille will enter the contest high on confidence that he could replicate the result in Ligue 1 as well.

The French club has 9 wins in 11 games since the turn of the year and could use their current form to upset the league leaders.

A win against Christophe Galtier’s men would see Marseille cut the gap to PSG to just 2 points as they would look to further the pressure on the French giants.

PSG have had a roller-coaster ride in their current campaign thus far. Looking like a strong team in France and in Europe, PSG’s train has fallen off the track since the World Cup break.

Les Parisiens need to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture while Marseille are closing in on the reigning champions in Ligue 1.

The main reason for this massive downfall has been PSG’s shaky backline as they are without a clean sheet in 7 consecutive games and could see the French title slipping if they drop points against Marseille.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain probable line-ups

Marseille XI (3-4-3):Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Kabore; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Sanchez



PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Neymar, Ekitike

Paris Saint-Germain's next three fixtures

Les Parisiens face Nantes on the 5th of March and then travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich on the 9th of March in the second leg of the Round of 16 match of the Champions League. Galtier's men then lock horns with Brest away from home on the 12th of March.