Marseille end record-breaking Champions League losing streak with win over Olympiacos

Dimitri Payet scored twice from the spot against the Greek outfit, ensuring his side's losing run in the European competition ended at 13

have finally ended their 13-match losing run in the after defeating Olympiacos 2-1 on Tuesday.

Andre Villas-Boas' side went down 2-0 at home against last week, which saw them break the record they had previously shared with Anderlecht.

However, the outfit ensured they would not add to that mark against the Greek outfit, as Dimitri Payet scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half to cancel out Mady Camara's first-half opener.

It was the first win in the competition for Marseille since they defeated 1-0 in February 2012.

The goals were a relief for Payet personally, as he finally scored for the first time in the Champions League on his 20th appearance - 10 with , 10 with Marseille.

Payet's goals were also Marseille's first of the campaign after they were shut out four times in a row in Group C.

With the win, the French outfit also ensured they would not set the mark for the longest losing streak in all of Champions League or European Cup history, with Luxembourg side Jeunesse Esch having lost 16 straight games between 1973 and 1987.

While Marseille have been eliminated from contention for the knockout phase this season, Tuesday's win means they still hold out hope of reaching the .

Marseille are still in fourth place in Group C but are level on points with Olympiacos, with both sides currently on three.

Villas-Boas' side will face on the group's final matchday and would need to better Olympiacos' result against Porto should they wish to reach the Europa League last 32.

Before that match, Marseille will face on Friday in Ligue 1 as they aim to qualify again for the Champions League next season.

Marseille are currently in sixth place in Ligue 1 but are only four points behind leaders PSG and hold two games in hand over Thomas Tuchel's men.

Villas-Boas humorously aimed to find the bright side of his side's European predicament earlier this month.

"In order to be sh*t in the Champions League, you have to at least qualify for the Champions League," the Portuguese coach said. "We did it and we are being sh*t."