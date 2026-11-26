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Marseille secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Levski Sofia at the Stade Vélodrome thanks to Amine Gouiri's first-half penalty. Despite late pressure from the visitors, a dominant display from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg ensured the French side claimed all three points.

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Marseille navigated a potentially tricky Europa League encounter at the Stade Vélodrome, securing a 1-0 win that owed much to their control of the middle third. The decisive moment arrived in the 28th minute when Gouiri converted from the penalty spot, providing the structural foundation Marseille needed to dictate the tempo. While the hosts failed to convert their territorial dominance into a more substantial scoreline - missing several opportunities to double their lead in the second half - their defensive solidity limited Levski Sofia to just a single shot on target throughout the ninety minutes.

Tactically, Bruno Genesio's side utilised a 4-2-3-1 system that prioritised ball retention, ending the match with 524 accurate passes at an 89% completion rate. Levski Sofia remained disciplined and compact, particularly in their low block, but they struggled to transition effectively once Højbjerg established his authority in the pivot. Marseille’s ability to win 47 duels compared to Levski’s 38 highlighted the physical discrepancy between the two sides, ultimately allowing the Ligue 1 outfit to see out a professional, if unspectacular, victory.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jeffrey de Lange - 7/10

A relatively quiet evening for the Dutchman, who was rarely tested by a Levski attack that lacked a clinical edge. He made one crucial save to preserve the clean sheet and looked composed when playing out from the back, contributing to Marseille's high passing accuracy. His 0.24 expected goals conceded (xGC) reflects how well he was protected by his back four.

CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

The standout performer in the defensive unit. Egan-Riley led the team with 8 defensive interventions, including 2 tackles and winning 7 duels. His positioning stopped several Levski counter-attacks before they could develop into high-value chances, and his distribution remained flawless under pressure.

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Nayef Aguerd - 7/10

A commanding presence in the air, Aguerd managed a header on target in the 23rd minute from a set-piece situation. He marshalled the defensive line well and maintained a high line to squeeze the space between the midfield and attack, ensuring Levski's Reinaldo was kept isolated.

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Kelyann Bezahaf - 6/10

The youngster showed flashes of his potential but occasionally looked hesitant in possession compared to his defensive partners. He completed his duties without any major errors, though he was less involved in the progressive build-up play than Aguerd.

Ulisses Garcia - 7/10

Garcia provided consistent width on the left flank, often overlapping to support Igor Paixão. His defensive work was solid, and he played a key role in Marseille's 89% pass completion rate, frequently serving as a safe outlet when the central areas were congested.

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Midfield

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 9/10

The metronome of the team. Højbjerg was the match leader in accurate passes, successfully finding a teammate 94 times out of 100 attempts. His ability to switch the point of attack and break the lines was essential to Marseille's 52% possession. He nearly added a goal himself with a long-range effort in first-half stoppage time.

Himad Abdelli - 7/10

Partnering Højbjerg, Abdelli provided the grit in the double pivot. He was effective in winning second balls and recycling possession quickly. His tactical discipline allowed the attacking quartet more freedom to rotate positions in the final third.

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Angel Gomes - 6/10

Operating in the number 10 role, Gomes found pockets of space difficult to come by against Levski's deep-lying midfielders. While his technical quality was evident, he struggled to provide the final killer pass before being replaced by Tochukwu Nnadi in the 77th minute.

Keyliane Abdallah - 7/10

A constant threat from the right, Abdallah registered three shots, including a testing left-footed effort in the 73rd minute that forced a save from Svetoslav Vutsov. His 0.09 xG suggests he was getting into the right areas, even if the final touch eluded him.

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Igor Paixão - 7/10

Lively on the left wing, Paixão saw a lot of the ball in the second half, forcing saves in the 54th and 56th minutes. His directness pushed Levski's full-backs deep, though he will be disappointed not to have converted one of his two shots on target.

Attack

Amine Gouiri - 8/10

The match-winner. Gouiri was clinical from the spot in the 28th minute, coolly slotting his penalty into the bottom left corner. He was a handful for the Bulgarian defenders all evening, recording an xG of 0.79 and acting as an effective focal point before being substituted for Neal Maupay.

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Substitutes & Manager

Neal Maupay (63') - 6/10

Replaced Gouiri and brought his usual energy to the press. He had one sighting of goal in the 76th minute with a left-footed strike but failed to hit the target from inside the box.

Amine Harit (70') - 6/10

Introduced to add fresh creativity, Harit kept the ball well and helped Marseille navigate the final twenty minutes without losing control of the rhythm.

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Tochukwu Nnadi (77') - N/A

A late introduction to shore up the midfield; did not have enough time to significantly impact the statistical profile of the match.

Bruno Genesio - 7/10

Genesio will be pleased with the control his side exerted, particularly the dominance of Højbjerg in his tactical scheme. While he might have wanted a second goal to kill the game earlier, his defensive structure ensured Levski Sofia never truly threatened an equaliser.