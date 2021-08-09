Mark Harrison: 'I am afraid Gor Mahia have a lot of work to do'

K'Ogalo have lost several players owing to their financial struggles

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has conceded the team have to go into the market and bring in quality players if they are to challenge for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title and perform well in Caf Confederation Cup this season.

K'Ogalo have recently been struggling to be effective on the pitch, but financial struggles have not made it easier. Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Charles Momanyi are just some of the key players who have recently left the team.

The tactician, who has been in charge of the team for two matches, now believes more work is needed at the club in terms of improving the squad.

'It is going to be difficult to prepare for the Caf Confederation Cup'

"We have problems since we have players missing, players injured... it is difficult especially having just three in-field players on the bench," Harrison told Goal after their recent match against KCB.

"It is going to be difficult to prepare the team for the Caf Confederation Cup because we are going to play against very strong teams, but as previously said, we have plenty of time to straighten things out. We can't make excuses, we need everyone at the club to shake it down and make things happen, if we do, we can be successful.

"The boys have given everything, in the matches I have been in charge of, but we can improve, we need more quality, that is for sure. If we are going to challenge for the championship and push in the Confederation Cup, we have to add quality to what we already have in the team. I am afraid we have a lot of work to do, but we will get time, get our house in order because next season we want to push for the championship."

'Too bad we have nothing to play for'

On Sunday, the former champions managed to get a point from title-chasing KCB in the league assignment.

The tactician concedes his charges had a poor start but they improved after the break. He further believes a draw was a fair result.

"Too bad, looking back we have nothing to play for, what we are playing for right now is pride. They are playing for the championship and we knew they were coming to us at 100%," Harrison continued. "In the first half, they really did, I felt like they controlled the game, but in the second half, I thought we slowly got back into it and took control and in the end, we felt we might steal it.

"0-0 is a fair result."

The Bankers are on 58 points same with leaders Tusker who have a better goal difference, while Gor Mahia are on 41 points.