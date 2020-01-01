Mario Rivera hits back at disgruntled Ansumana Kromah

The feud between the Liberian striker and the coach is out in the open...

Before a crucial encounter against , coach Mario Rivera has to sort things out in his own house.

A couple of days back Liberian striker Ansumana Kromah blasted Rivera bringing a string of accusations against the Spanish coach. He has alleged that Rivera has been partial towards him and threatens him to drop him if he cannot do certain things on the pitch. He went on to say that even if his teammates fail to perform, he has to face the brunt.

When Rivera was queried about his relationship with Kromah he did not hold back from firing shots.

"I am happy with all my players. When you change a player in half-time it is normal that he will be unhappy. But when the team scores four goals in 30 minutes after the substitution, the player must be happy because the team won. If he is not happy then he has a problem and might not be a good teammate. But if he is not happy you have to ask him," replied the tactician.

Kromah's days in East Bengal colours might be numbered as Costa Rican centre back Jhonny Acosta is almost set to rejoin East Bengal.

Rivera is happy that East Bengal will play their home matches in Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, rather than in Kalyani as the facilities and pitch conditions in Kolkata are one of the best in the country.

Willis Plaza will be back to face his former team and given the form he is in it will not be surprising if he finds the net again on Saturday. But the coach does not want to think separately about the Trinidadian.

"No special plans for Willis Plaza. If you keep thinking about Willis Plaza then another player might score. Churchill is a very good team with good Indian and foreign players.

"The two successive wins give us a lot of confidence. We have to do some more things to get better. But now the important thing is that we are in a good position to face Churchill. We are not worried about the opposition and we are concentrating on ourselves. The only key to good performance is hard work. Our team is training hard. With this attitude, we have started to win and continue improving. We are always trying to win the next match. This is our idea. We will try to win all the matches and we are not looking at the table."

East Bengal will miss a suspended Kassim Aidara but the form of latest recruit Victor Perez will be a relief to Rivera.