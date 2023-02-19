How close is Marcus Rashford to signing a new contract at Man Utd? Erik ten Hag updates on talks with 22-goal forward

Erik ten Hag says that extending in-form Marcus Rashford's contract is a priority for Manchester United.

Renewal a priority

Forward in 'happy place'

Contract expires 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's match against Leicester, Ten Hag was in relaxed form and spoke glowingly about Rashford, who is in the form of his life. Ten Hag revealed the club is working hard on renewing the forward's contract - which has 18 months left to run.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag said: "Of course it’s a priority. We are working on that. Just sit, wait, but in the background we work hard. When he is happy, it gives him energy, and that gives him a positive mood, and then the goals will come. He has such great skills. On the first day I met him, I said: ‘I want to see you smile, I want to see your teeth’. He is in a happy place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford has shouldered the main goalscoring responsibility for United with spectacular success. The England striker's incredible form since returning from the World Cup has helped to turn the Red Devils into genuine trophy contenders.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United's season is about to go into overdrive with a run of four games in 10 days, in four different competitions. After Leicester in the league, United host Barcelona on Thursday night before a trip to Wembley to face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final three days later. A hectic period is rounded off with an FA Cup tie against West Ham.