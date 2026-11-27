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Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has backed his side's Europa League ambitions after a stunning 10-man comeback against Celta Vigo sealed a club-record 10th straight victory on Thursday. Despite Bafode Diakite's early red card, the Cherries fought back to win 2-1 in Spain and maintain their perfect start to their debut European campaign.

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Cherries stun Celta in Spain

Bournemouth overcame a first-half deficit and a red card to extend their winning streak in Spain. Iago Aspas had curled Celta ahead before Bafode Diakite was dismissed via VAR in the 23rd minute for catching Couhaib Driouech high on the ankle. Second-half goals from Alvaro Rodriguez and substitute Rayan then turned the match around as Celta saw three strikes ruled out for offside.

Rose embraces European trophy dream

The dramatic turnaround left Bournemouth top of the Europa League table with five wins from five, becoming only the third side to win their opening five major European fixtures after Nuremberg in 1961-62 and Ararat in 1972-73. Already rated among the tournament favourites with a 26 per cent title chance by the Opta supercomputer before kick-off, Rose refused to dampen expectations.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rose said: "You're always allowed to dream. If you get into a competition like this, you want to achieve the best possible things, but we know that there's a long way to go, with many games.

"Now it's about getting in the top eight, to avoid even more games for us, as a Premier League club, and then we can see, step by step. Staying humble is good in our situation, and working hard."

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Remarkable turnaround under German boss

Thursday's triumph made Bournemouth the first Premier League team in any competition to win after trailing with 10 men at half-time since Liverpool beat Newcastle United in August 2023. Remarkably, Rose made eight changes from their previous league outing, yet his side improved after the dismissal, firing seven second-half shots compared to three before the interval.

Momentum shifted when Rodriguez headed in Amine Adli's inswinging cross, before fellow substitutes Adrien Truffert and Marcus Tavernier combined to set up Rayan's winner. It caps an extraordinary revival for Andoni Iraola's successor, who sat just above the relegation zone without a league win after losing 5-1 to Chelsea on October 10, only to reel off 10 straight wins while scoring at least twice in every game.

Quick turnaround awaits at Fulham

Rose now faces another rapid turnaround as fifth-placed Bournemouth travel to Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League. Sitting just four points off second place, the Cherries will be eager to carry their relentless momentum back into domestic action. Securing another victory in west London would keep their remarkable winning streak alive while easing the pressure of juggling European and league commitments.