Former Juventus boss Lippi named China coach again

The former Italy coach is taking charge of the team for a second time

Marcello Lippi has been named coach of for a second stint as they prepare for 2022 World Cup qualifying.

The former and boss was at the helm of for more than two years before leaving the post in January following a quarter-final exit at the .

He was replaced by Fabio Cannavaro, who stepped down last month to focus on coaching Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) confirmed on Friday it had once again appointed Lippi.

"The Italian football coach Marcello Lippi became the head coach of the Chinese national men's soccer team," it said in a statement.

"Since Lippi coached the national team, the team has shown a positive spirit and a tenacious fighting belief," the statement continued.

"We believe that in the days to come, under the leadership of Lippi and his coaching team, the members of the Chinese national men's soccer team will make a full impact in their World Cup competition dreams."

Lippi led Juventus to five titles in two stints with the club, also claiming the 1995-96 during his time with the Italian club.

He also led Italy to the team's 2006 World Cup triumph, becoming the first coach to win both a World Cup and a Champions League title as a manager.

In addition to his success in Italy, Lippi guided Guangzhou Evergrande to three Chinese Super League titles, a Chinese , a Chinese Super Cup and the 2013 title.

Lippi is set to take charge next month, when China face the and Tajikistan in friendlies.

The draw for the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia is scheduled to be held on July 17, before the action starts in September.