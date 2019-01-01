Marcelino sacked by Valencia

The club has dismissed the coach amid a battle with ownership and look set to appoint Albert Celades as their new boss

Marcelino has been sacked as head coach just three matches into the new season.

The 54-year-old was dismissed on Wednesday following a reported falling out with club owner Peter Lim.

Former and midfielder Albert Celades, who was an assistant coach to Julen Lopetegui at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, has been tipped to take over at Mestalla.

Marcelino was appointed as Valencia boss in May 2017 and led them to a fourth-place finish.

His position came under threat 12 months ago during a difficult start to 2018-19, but the club kept faith in the former boss and were rewarded when they ended the season by winning the final against Barcelona and clinching a spot.

Valencia have taken four points from three games this term but it was reported in that Lim called club president Anil Murthy for an emergency meeting in Singapore on Wednesday after deciding to sack Marcelino.

There are also suggestions sporting director Mateu Alemany could be dismissed.

More to come...