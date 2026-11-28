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Ajax goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen has explained his recent visit to parent club Barcelona and praised backup Maarten Paes ahead of Sunday's De Klassieker against Feyenoord. Alongside head coach Michel Sanchez, who wants his unbeaten away side to control the ball at De Kuip, Ter Stegen insisted there is nothing to worry about in goal.

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Ter Stegen explains Barcelona visit ahead of De Klassieker

Ajax loanee Marc ter Stegen has reassured supporters over his recent trip back to parent club FC Barcelona following the international break as the Amsterdam giants prepare for Sunday's De Klassieker against Feyenoord at De Kuip. Speaking from Sportpark de Toekomst on Friday, the German goalkeeper explained he used a scheduled day off to see family and consult familiar medical staff after sitting out last Sunday's match against ADO Den Haag with physical discomfort.

"I was there primarily to visit my family," Ter Stegen told ESPN. "I am still an FC Barcelona player, of course. I have a long-standing relationship with the doctor there and I had a few minor issues. They have always been there for me when I needed them. I am also always in contact with them, just like with the doctors of the German national team."

'With Maarten Paes, we have a good goalkeeper'

Ter Stegen stressed that sharing medical updates across clubs benefits his fitness and praised fellow goalkeeper Maarten Paes for his readiness to step in whenever needed. After returning to training on Thursday in good shape, Ter Stegen insisted Ajax's goalkeeping department is in safe hands ahead of their trip to Rotterdam.

"I think it is good if multiple eyes look at it, and it is important that everyone has all the information," Ter Stegen said. "Yesterday (Thursday), you could see that things were looking good again. I do my best to always be at my best, and this is part of that. With Maarten (Paes), we have a good goalkeeper who can always replace me well. He trains brilliantly. I don't think we need to worry about anything."

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Michel Sanchez demands control and laments away fan ban

Ajax travel to Rotterdam holding a three-point cushion over fifth-placed Feyenoord and riding a ten-match unbeaten away run in the Eredivisie (seven wins, three draws), fresh off a 4-0 win over FC Thun in which head coach Michel Sanchez praised Daley Blind, Dies Janse, Marcos Leonardo and Rayane Bounida. Speaking in the Johan Cruijff ArenA press conference room in Amsterdam on Thursday night, November 26, shortly after the Conference League clash against FC Thun concluded, Sanchez confirmed Ajax will stick to their proactive approach at De Kuip to contain Feyenoord threats like Anis Hadj Moussa and Luciano Valente, while expressing shock that away supporters remain barred from the fixture as they have been since 2009.

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"We aren't going to do that in Rotterdam either," Sanchez said at the post-match press conference in Amsterdam of altering his philosophy. "We just want to be in charge on the pitch and on the ball... The best way to defend against Hadj Moussa is to keep possession and keep attacking." On the supporter ban, he added: "I think it's very important that everyone is allowed to attend a match. It's incredibly unfortunate, and it's something that actually shocks me... it really hurts me that they are not allowed in the stadium."

High stakes and milestones at De Kuip on Sunday

Ajax have won five of the last eight Klassiekers at De Kuip across all competitions and can open a six-point gap over their arch-rivals with another victory, while defender Youri Baas approaches his 100th Eredivisie appearance.

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"The best way to approach these kinds of matches is to believe in yourself and do what you work on all year," Sanchez said. "It will be a very demanding and tough match. We need to be as strong as possible on the pitch, mentally, to compete against them."