Marc Guehi withdraws from England squad as Thomas Tuchel calls up surprise replacement for Nations League fixtures

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England manager Thomas Tuchel has been handed his first major fitness blow ahead of the upcoming international break as Marc Guehi has officially withdrawn from the squad. The Manchester City defender has been ruled out of the Nations League double-header after failing to recover from a hip problem, with Newcastle United's Dan Burn drafted in as his replacement.

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Guehi suffers hip issue

The 26-year-old centre-back was forced off at half-time during Manchester City's recent defeat to Nottingham Forest. Subsequent scans confirmed the severity of his hip problem, officially ruling the Chelsea academy graduate out of international duty.

As the rest of the Three Lions squad gathered at Tottenham's training base on Monday, the English FA confirmed the defender's withdrawal. Newcastle towering defender Burn has subsequently been called up to fill the void for the upcoming clashes with Croatia and Spain.

Burn earns international recall

Burn's return to the national setup marks a significant turnaround for the Newcastle defender. Having been a prominent figure in England's World Cup campaign, the veteran had been omitted from Tuchel's previous two squad selections.

Despite a recent shift in focus towards blooding younger talent ahead of Euro 2028, Tuchel made it clear last week that Burn remained firmly in his plans. That faith has now been rewarded with an immediate recall to the senior stage to provide defensive cover.

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Tuchel weighs up goalkeeper options

Beyond the defensive reshuffle, Tuchel faces a selection headache between the posts. While Jordan Pickford remains the established first choice, James Trafford's regular club minutes have intensified the competition for the starting gloves.

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"No, he is [first choice]. But nothing has changed," Tuchel explained regarding Pickford's status. "The competition is on there as well. And Traff gets regular starts now, that's what we wanted. James Trafford did well. They shared the matches last time. I'm not sure what we will do. There's an opportunity that we maybe do this again."

The manager emphasised the importance of testing his backup options in high-stakes environments. He added: "What happens if Jordan Pickford is injured? What happens if he's not available? So it's better to test it."

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Nations League tests loom

England will now finalise their preparations in north London before navigating a demanding Nations League schedule. The upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Spain will serve as crucial barometers for Tuchel's tactical evolution.

With Guehi sidelined, Burn will be desperate to seize his opportunity and prove he can still contribute at the highest level. Meanwhile, fans will be watching closely to see whether Pickford or Trafford gets the nod in goal for these high-pressure encounters.