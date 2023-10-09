'We followed the gameplan' - Marc Cucurella explains what has changed for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino's Blues finally find their goal-scoring touch in rout at Burnley

Marc Cucurella revealed how Chelsea got back their goal-scoring touch against Burnley during the weekend.

Cucurella revealed what changed for Chelsea

Blues thrashed Burnley 4-1

Three straight wins for Pochettino's side

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea registered their third win on the trot on Saturday as they thrashed Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor. The Blues conceded early in the game but they came back with vigor in the second half to register a moral boosting win.

Marc Cucurella, who featured in the starting lineup for a third straight game, revealed how Chelsea players turned things around against Vincent Kompany's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to chelseafc.com, Cucurella said, "The reaction of the team after conceding the goal was very good. We created chances and after half time, we were very focused on what we needed to do. We scored early [in the second half] and then dominated the game. It's a very good win for us because we were confident and scored a lot of goals."

"In other games, maybe we lose confidence [after going behind], but today we followed the game plan, kept building, and kept fighting. The confidence in the team is better after two wins in a row. Today, maybe we got a little bit of luck with the first goal, we’ve not had that in other games. Then we continue. We believe in ourselves and the plan and we have a really important three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Back-to-back Premier League wins over Fulham and Burnley has Mauricio Pochettino's side 11th in the Premier League, just six points out of fourth place.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues return to action after the international break when they take on Arsenal on October 21.