Mapinduzi Cup: 'Simba SC had to avenge Mtibwa Sugar loss' - Kahata

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will play Namungo in the semi-final of the annual cup competition

midfielder Francis Kahata has stated Simba SC had to avenge the 1-0 loss suffered against Mtibwa Sugar in the previous Mapinduzi Cup competition.

The reigning Mainland League champions were pooled with the defending champions in Group B and ended up claiming a 2-0 win at Amani Stadium on Saturday night.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi sealed a semi-final place after goals from Hassan Dilunga and Miraji Athumani.

"It was a very tight game for us because Mtibwa are a good team," Kahata told Goal.

"In the last edition, we played them in the finals and they defeated us. There was no way they could do it twice. We had to win Saturday's game to avenge the loss.

"But it was a tight game and a tough one for that matter despite us winning and qualifying for the next stage."

The creative midfielder put up a good show to help the 21-time Tanzania League champions to win the match.

At the end of the game, he won the Man of the Match Award for his display.

"The award is a very big motivation to me as we head on to the next game [against Namungo]," Kahata continued.

"I am happy to have won the award but again I appreciate my teammates for giving their best for the entire game and helping me to win it. There is no way you can win this individually, it is all about teamwork and support from every teammate."

After defeating the Sugar Millers, the Msimbazi-based side made it to the last four and they will be playing Namungo for a place in the final. The 28-year-old is anticipating a tough game but he is hopeful of going all the way.

"Namungo are not an easy team and they will offer stiff competition because they want to win it as well," he continued.

However, as usual, Simba are a big team and we are optimistic of going through them and qualify for the finals. It is about giving the best in the semi-final and playing at the final itself.

"Our target is to win the competition and go back home smiling. We have what it takes to win it after last year's disappointment."