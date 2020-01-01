Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC beat Zimamoto to set up semis clash with Azam FC

The Tanzanian giants will now face the competition's defending champions in the last four at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar

Simba SC will face defending champions Azam FC in the semi-finals of the Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar.

Simba reached the last four after thrashing Zimamoto 3-1 in their Group B match while Azam qualified after beating Mlandege 1-0 at Gombani Stadium in Pemba in a Group A battle.

Against Zimamoto, Simba fielded almost a completely new squad benching most of the players who featured in their Dar es Salaam derby against their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) on January 4.

According to Daily News, Simba introduced for the first time their newly-signed attacking midfielder Luis Miquissone from UD Songo, who played for ten minutes after replacing Hassan Dilunga.

Simba opened their goal account in the fourth minute through their skipper John Bocco after he was set through inside the box by Ibrahim Ajib.

Simba’s Sharaf Shiboub doubled his team’s lead, scoring from a rebound a few minutes later. The rebound came after Kennedy Juma header hit Zimamoto defender Amour and reached Shiboub, whose shot deflected off a defender before sailing into the back of the net.

Despite being two goals down, Zimamoto calmed themselves and began raiding Simba's goal.

Their efforts paid off in the 28th minute when Ibrahim Ahmad Hilika overpowered Erasto Nyoni inside the box to score what turned out to be a consolation goal from Vuai Hamisi’s long pass.

It took Simba just nine minutes to score their third goal through Ibrahim Ajib. The skilled player rounded a defender at the edge of the box and released a curling shot past the Zimamoto goalkeeper.

Azam, who are the defending champions, eliminated Mlandenge SC in group A match after a 1-0 victory. Obrey Chirwa scored the winner for Azam to set a date with Simba on either January 9 or 10 at the Amaan Stadium in Unguja.