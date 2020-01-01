Mapigano: I will not return to Gor Mahia because they ‘owe me money’

The K’Ogalo keeper states he will not return to the side unless they clear his accrued arrears and commit further payments

goalkeeper David Mapigano has sensationally stated he will not return to play for in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after the expiry of his contract.

According to Mapigano, who spoke to Daily News, he was not ready to extend a contract with Gor Mahia - popularly known as K'Ogalo - due to various reasons.

“I’m now looking for a possible new challenge elsewhere, this is all due to non-payment of salaries, but if they pay my arrears and commit to further payments, then I’m ready to go back to my employers and do my duties,” Mapigano is quoted as saying by Daily News.

The former Singida United and Toto African custodian further disclosed he has received several offers from other teams in , Tanzania, and across Africa.

“I have received offers from different clubs and it is just a matter of time before I reveal my next move as clubs in Tanzania, Kenya, and Africa are chasing my signature,” Mapigano continued.

The goalie also said he has been engaged in serious individual training for over a month now at his home in Mara Region.

The top tier took a break about a month ago owing to the Covid-19 pandemic with no definite return date.

By the time it took a break, K’Ogalo were leading the table with 54 points after playing 23 matches, seven points ahead of Kakamega and eight ahead of .



Both Homeboyz and Tusker have a game in hand over the leaders.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf), had written to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to clarify the way forward for the top-flight and also the domestic Cup, the FKF Shield.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa made it clear K'Ogalo will be crowned as champions and went ahead to confirm the promotion of Nairobi City Stars, who were topping the National Super League (NSL) table alongside second-placed Bidco United.

Sugar and Kisumu All-Stars are the teams to be relegated from the top-flight, while had already been relegated after failing to play three matches as per the FKF rules.

There will be a play-off battle to decide the third team to be promoted to the top-flight.