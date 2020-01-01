Mapigano: Azam FC sign Tanzania goalkeeper from Gor Mahia

The deal was finalised within the same day the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants confirmed they had parted ways with the Tanzanian

Former Mainland Premier League champions Azam FC have signed David Mapigano from on a two-year deal.

The signing of the Tanzanian custodian comes in the same day the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions Gor Mahia confirmed that the goalkeeper had left the club just after a season with them.

Mapigano becomes the fifth signing by the Ice Makers who failed to secure themselves a second-place finish in the 2019/20 season.

“Azam are happy to make an announcement that they have signed Tanzania international goalkeeper [David] Mapigano Kissu on a two-year deal from Gor Mahia,” the 2018/19 winners announced.

“Mapigano, who is part of the Taifa Stars squad, has been signed as was duly recommended by the technical bench.

“The goalkeeper, who has also played for Njombe FC and Singida United before moving to , had a good season with Gor Mahia where he played in 15 games and managed to keep nine clean sheets.

“Mapigano also recorded a goal against when his long-range strike found the back of the net as Gor Mahia won 3-0.

“He is our fifth signing as we continue to strengthen our squad for the upcoming season.”

Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ayoub Lyanga and Ismail Aziz Kada have already been signed as Azam and Yanga become the first Tanzanian teams to have signed five players in the early period of the transfer window.

The former Singida United goalkeeper will battle for first-team chances against Mwadini Ally, who was a second choice goalkeeper, and Benedict Haule who was coach Aristica Cioaba’s preferred number one choice.

Mapigano was signed by Gor Mahia at the beginning of the 2019/20 season which the club underwent financial challenges. He had been acquired alongside his compatriot Dickson Ambundo who has also left the club.

The Tanzanian goalkeeper had made it clear he would not return to K’Ogalo if his monthly wages were not going to be paid in full.

Gor Mahia have moved to sign Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Levis Opiyo who is expected to be Mapigano’s successor.

Awesu, Niyonzima, Lyanga and Kada have already linked up with their new teammates who conducted a training session for the first time since the league ended.

Cioaba oversaw the Wednesday training session which was also attended by his assistant Bahati Vivier, club’s physiotherapist Costel Birsan and the goalkeeping coach Idd Abubakar.