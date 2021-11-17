Zimbabwe's interim coach Norman Mapeza has reacted to one of his key players, Khama Billiat's decision to retire from international football.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward took to social media to announce that he has quit playing for the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Monday after the team concluded its 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

Considered to be one of the best attackers based on the African continent, Billiat explained that he was paving the way for upcoming players who also need a chance to represent Zimbabwe at the highest stage.

Mapeza made it clear that he was not aware of Billiat's intentions with the player having been part of the Warriors team which faced South Africa and Ethiopia during the recent Fifa international break as the stand-in captain.

"I don't know about it. He hasn't talked to me yet about the issue," Mapeza told H-Metro.

Mapeza handed Billiat his international debut for Zimbabwe in 2011 when he featured against Mali in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako.

Mapeza is also displeased by the manner in which Billiat announced his retirement as the 31-year-old player broke the news on his official Twitter account.

"I'm still in the dark about the issue. We can't follow what is on social media because he might end up saying it is not me," he continued.

"He should talk to us about the issue. I can't rush to comment on what is on social media."

Zimbabwe are expected to start their preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations next month with the tournament scheduled to take place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

Article continues below