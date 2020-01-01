Manyika: Influx of foreign keepers in Mainland league affecting locals

The veteran custodian blames the low quality of local keepers on the influx of foreigners in Tanzania

Veteran custodian Peter Manyika claims the number of foreign goalkeepers arriving in the country is proving a challenge to the local players.

Manyika, who currently works as the goalkeeping coach for Young Africans (Yanga SC), has insisted Tanzania has talented goalkeepers who only need proper training and to instil confidence in them.

“Sometimes, the nature of our teams tends to demoralise our goalies because they prefer to sign shot-stoppers from outside the country, whose abilities are almost equal to our own players,” Manyika is quoted by Daily News.

“In a view of this, it happens a team can hire the services of a foreign-based goalkeeper and upon arriving at the concerned club, he can end up being on the bench in most matches due to stiff competitions from the domestic ones hence, we just need to improve our own talented goalkeepers.”

Comparing the current goalkeeping situation to his days when he was among the best shot-stoppers in the country, Manyika said there was a huge difference between the two periods.

“In those days, I can say it was neither easy nor difficult to be the best goalkeeper,” Manyika continued.

“We had no goalkeeping coaches like nowadays as such; we had to train by ourselves on how to be perfect in between the posts.

“The competition was seen during games and between the goalkeepers of both teams.

“If your opponent makes two important saves, it was your task to ensure you make at least three equal saves to silence him unlike these days, whereby most keepers lack self-confidence.”

