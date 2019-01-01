Mane secures best ever goalscoring season with latest Liverpool strike

The Senegal international delivered an important goal in his team's title hopes and reached two career highs in the process

Sadio Mane has been a key figure in ’s chase for their first Premier League title, and has now picked up a pair of personal bests to match his involvement.

The international delivered his 18th goal of the Premier League season in the 51st minute of the Reds match against , breaking a scoreless deadlock at Anfield.

The goal brought him one goal behind Sergio Aguero in the Premier League Golden Boot race, temporarily on level terms with team-mate Mohamed Salah, though the Egyptian would add his 19th of the campaign just minutes later, as the pair gave Liverpool a 2-0 victory.

It was Mane’s 10th Premier League goal since the start of 2019, while he’s also added a key brace in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over in the round of 16.

Overall, Mane now has 21 goals in all competitions this term, which is his best mark in his five seasons English football, surpassing the 20 goals (10 in the league, 10 in the Champions League) last season.

Mane has also reached a personal mark in the Premier League as his 19 goal involvements, on 18 goals and one assist, are the best of his career.

His previous high was in the 2016-17 season, his first with Liverpool, which saw him score 13 goals and add five assists for the Reds.

Mane’s goal also continued an important trend break for Liverpool as they battle in close title race with .

21 - Sadio Mane has now scored 21 goals in all competitions for Liverpool in 2018-19; his most in a single season in English football. Punisher. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/EVU10kkAC0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2019

Liverpool had drawn four straight Premier League matches when level at half-time prior to their victory over last week, when Salah’s 80th minute strike proved the winner on the south coast after going into the break at 1-1.

With the Reds emerging the win, Mane’s goal would have again sent the Reds on their way in a game where they were even after 45 minutes.

The victory took Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table by two points over Manchester City, after the reigning champions went top earlier Sunday with a 3-1 win over .

However, Manchester City do still have a game in hand over the Reds, which will be made up April 24 at Old Trafford against .