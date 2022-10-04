Mane scores first Champions League goal for Bayern Munich in Viktoria Plzen thrashing

Sadio Mane scored his first Champions League goal for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Czech side Viktoria Plzen 5-0.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane made it 3-0 for Bayern in the 21st minute after Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry had given the Bavarian giants a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes.

An amazing individual effort from the Senegal international ended with a strike from inside the penalty area, the former Liverpool star sending the ball precisely into the bottom left corner, with goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon helpless.

Mane then set up Sane for his second six minutes after the break, with substitute and Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completing the rout eight minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane went into the match in high spirits after ending his six-game goal drought in Bayern’s 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga clash on Friday and he looked sharp from the beginning, making his first attempt in the 15th minute with a low effort to the middle of the goal, but the goalkeeper saved comfortably.

After his goal, he combined well with Jamal Musiala but the teenage sensation fluffed his lines. Mane then came close to scoring his second a few minutes to half-time before later playing a decent pass to Sane who made it 4-0.

Mane, who played on the left side of Bayern’s attack, ended the match with the highest rating after his goal and assist while also managing four shots on target. The forward had 80 touches of the ball in his 90 minutes on the pitch and also helped out defensively by winning eight of his 12 ground duels.

ALL EYES ON: Mane had been criticised by a section of Bayern fans and ex-players before Friday’s match and if there were any doubts remaining following his goal against Leverkusen, that should have ended on Tuesday given the impressive performance he put in.

Leroy Sane was declared Man of the Match but the African player of the Year was one of those whose display warranted the award.

THE VERDICT: Mane and Bayern back. Friday’s performance might have brought the smiles back but the manner in which they cast aside Plzen cleared any lingering doubts about the Teranga Lions star’s qualities as well as the capabilities of his team to mount a challenge at home and abroad.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Mane has now scored five goals for his new side and will hope to add onto that tally on Sunday when Bayern visit Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. An away meeting with Plzen will then follow next Wednesday when the German champions can all but secure top spot in Group C with another win.