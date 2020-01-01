Mane resumes Liverpool training after hamstring injury

The Reds have been boosted with the return of the Senegal international ahead of Saturday's league trip Carrrow Road

star Sadio Mane has returned to training with the rest of his teammates after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Mane suffered the injury during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 23 with Jurgen Klopp's men going on to win the encounter 2-1.

He subsequently missed league fixtures against and , and their clash against Shrewsbury Town.

Back at Melwood 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/MLR9aBWsY2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2020

With the club's winter break over, Mane and James Milner joined their colleagues in preparing for their Premier League match against on Saturday.

The 2019 African Player of the Year has contributed 11 goals and six assists in 22 outings for the Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the Premier League this season.