Mane reveals wish to play alongside Mbappe at Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has stated he would love to play with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old French international will be out of contract at the end of the ongoing campaign. Mane's deal with the Reds, meanwhile, expires in 2023 and he might leave if the involved parties don't reach an agreement on a new deal.

However, that has not deterred the Senegal international from expressing his wish of playing with Mbappe at the club.

"I would like to play with him, of course. It would be an exceptional attack. But now he is the one who has to come to Liverpool. I am sure he would like it," Mane said as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

This season, Mbappe has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in Ligue 1.

Mane has managed to get 12 goals and an assist in the 25 Premier League matches in the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds might play Arsenal in the midweek top-tier clash without the services of Mohamed Salah, who sustained a foot injury in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds star underwent treatment in the second half of his side's Premier League victory following a challenge, before he converted a penalty to double their lead.

Salah was subbed off shortly after converting the spot-kick with 25 minutes left on the clock, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not sure of the severity of the injury.

"He got blocked before the penalty, when he shot the ball he overstretched his foot slightly," Klopp said at a press conference.

"He felt it then a little bit higher, but he's not concerned. I'm not sure what that means exactly.

"Obviously we all know that Mo is not injured that often, and I hope it stays like this. He thinks it will be fine but we will see. You could see he couldn't walk properly, so we need further assessment for sure.

"We'd have taken him off whatever the result. We have options. Bobby [Firmino] didn't even play today. I saw [the injury] immediately, then it went quite quickly, penalty, bam bam. Then after that, you see him going down. I'm not sure that happened before with Mo, to be honest."

The Reds will be away at the Emirates on Wednesday targeting three points to pile pressure on leaders Manchester City.