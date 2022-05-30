The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga is rumoured to be on his way out of the Reds after their Champions League defeat on Saturday

A cross-section of fans have blamed Liverpool for the decision taken by Sadio Mane to quit the Premier League club in the summer.

GOAL confirmed on Sunday that the 30-year-old Senegal international is set to inform the Reds of his desire to leave the club with Bayern Munich leading the race for his signature.

The Lion of Teranga led Liverpool's attack in the Champions League final at Stade de France on Saturday but they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

The Reds ended the season with two trophies – the Carling and FA Cups – having been beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day.

Mane has spent six seasons at Anfield since moving from Southampton and in the just-concluded campaign, he scored 22 goals in all competitions. In total, he has managed 120 goals in 268 appearances for the Reds.

His impending departure has opened debate on social media with several supporters taking to the GOAL Africa Facebook page to voice their views.

“He is unhappy at Liverpool,” explained Bro Saífķa, adding: “He was addicted to the team but people didn’t value his deeds... he worked everything he has for the team and he never get it back.

“He has to leave to find himself elsewhere, and I am with him wherever he goes.”

Eshua Demion blamed the Liverpool management for Mane’s exit: “This management claim to be wise,” Demion said, adding: “Deciding not to upgrade Mane pay is not wise, I blame the management,” while Prehciouz Umohe wrote: “Liverpool should have made more effort to convince him to stay.”

“He’s under-appreciated and under-paid,” claimed Ipupa La Merveille, adding: “Guys like Jadon [Sancho] and Jack [Grealish], who do absolutely nothing close to what Mane does on the pitch earn €350k per week whereas Mane for all his efforts gets €100k and doesn’t even get the media attention he deserves.

“I support your decision to leave because he has a whole village back in Senegal looking up to him and it’s dangerous to stay loyal to a club that doesn’t appreciate his efforts.”

Tri Pper opined Mane will regret leaving Liverpool: “He’ll regret leaving Liverpool that's for sure.” However his comment received a strong response with Prehciouz Umohe asking: “Why will he regret? He has won everything in England,” while Davido Silwani echoed Umohe’s sentiments: “What more can he wish for in England?

“Mane has to move to a team that appreciates him. Do you think if he was a British player he would be earning that salary at Liverpool?”

Meanwhile, another set of supporters wished Mane the best of luck at his future club: “He [Mane] bows out as a champion even in Champions League final defeat,” said Josephat Hill Maina. “This man is a fighter and most of all a humble human being.

“May the light always shine on your path Sadio Mane, wherever you play next season I will still be your number one fan.”

Khalif Sani said: “I just feel his pain he’s good man,” while Fred Nyamosi said: “He still remains in our hearts,” and Nana Yaw Bright wrote: “Leave…, they don’t deserve you…”

“Wish him all the best wherever he is going,” added Tsepo Lesibe while Syabonga Putin Zikalala wrapped up the debate: “Leave my brother, you played your part.”

Do you support Mane’s decision to leave Liverpool or should he stay? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.