Mane is arguably one of the best in the world - Henderson challenges Liverpool to move on

The England midfielder believes the exit of the Lion of Teranga was a big loss but he is optimistic his teammates can step up and fill the void left

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has insisted Sadio Mane will be a 'big miss' for the club after his transfer to Bayern Munich and that he is one of the best.

The Senegal international ended his stay with the Merseyside-based charges at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Bavarians snatched him hoping to ensure the attacking department remained effective even after the exit of their consistent goalscorer Robert Lewandowski to Spanish heavyweights Barcelona.

While with Liverpool last season, the Teranga Lion scored 21 goals in 48 matches. The Jurgen Klopp-led charges went on to win the League and FA Cups and reached the Uefa Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid by a solitary goal.

Mane also helped the Reds finish behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League race.

Henderson concedes Mane will be missed but insists the team has to learn to do without him.

"Any club in the world would miss Sadio. For me, he is arguably one of the best players in the world and he is a great character as well," the England midfielder told TalkSPORT.

"Really good to have around, setting standards, so a big miss for us. But that is football.

"Hopefully, he does well at Bayern and we’ve brought a few new lads into this group and hopefully we can adapt and change a bit now that Sadio is gone. But like I said, life goes on."

Liverpool started life in the Premier League without Mane with a 2-2 draw away to newly promoted Fulham.

However, Mane made his Bundesliga debut with a goal for the defending champions in their 6-1 win away to Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

Last season, Mane helped Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title, and also played a vital role to ensure the team qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.