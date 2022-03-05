Mane hands Liverpool victory as Salah’s struggles against West Ham continues

Sadio Mane continued with his superb home form as Liverpool silenced West Ham United 1-0 in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

In the keenly contested encounter at Anfield, the Senegal international was the hero for Jurgen Klopp’s men as David Moyes’ men would rue their numerous scoring opportunities.

Profiting from an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mane put the ball beyond goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to the ecstasy of the home fans.

Nine of Sadio Mane’s 12 Premier League goals this season have come in home games. Indeed, no player has scored more home goals in the competition this term than the Senegalese. — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 5, 2022

With that, nine of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner’s 12 Premier League goals in the 2021-22 campaign have come in home games.

Indeed, no player has scored more home goals in the competition this term than the Senegalese.

Also, the former Southampton star has scored more English elite division goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season (12) than he managed in 35 games in the competition last term (11).

On the other hand, Egypt international Mohamed Salah missed two goalscoring opportunities.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had six attempts against West Ham but failed to score – only against Stoke in April 2018 has he had more in a league match for the Reds without finding the net (7). — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 5, 2022

In the process, he continued his struggles against the Hammers. The former Chelsea and AS Roma star has now failed to score in any of his six attempts against West Ham.

Only against Stoke in April 2018 has he had more shots in a league match for the Reds without finding the net (7).

Salah was subbed off for Diogo Jota with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Guinea international Naby Keita was handed a place in the starting XI but was replaced by James Milner in the 90th minute, while Ibrahima Konate was on parade from start to finish.

Thanks to this result, Klopp’s team maintained second position in the log after picking up 63 points from 27 matches, while the Hammers stay in the fifth spot with 45 points although from 28 outings.

Article continues below

Unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions, Liverpool would be hoping to continue their notable streak when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on March 12.

Prior to that fixture, they welcome Serie A giants Inter Milan to Anfield in a Champions League fixture.

For West Ham United, they welcome Aston Villa to London on March 13. Before then, they lock horns with La Liga giants Sevilla three days earlier at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.