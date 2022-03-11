Mane hailed as 'exceptional player' by Senegal teammate Dieng

Olympique Marseille forward Bamba Dieng has revealed his wish to play with Sadio Mane at the club in the future.

The two played together in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where they helped Senegal win their maiden continental title.

The 21-year-old hailed Mane as an exceptional player who tries to motivate his teammates in training to ensure they perfect their technique.

"He is an exceptional player. Sadio [Mane] is someone who works hard in training and you can see it in his games," Dieng told Le10 Sport as quoted by Sport Witness.

"He is also someone who gives us a lot of tips. In training, on penalties, he calls me, gives me ideas. He wants us to go forward, to progress.

"He also loves [Olympique Marseille] a lot. He told me he watches all the [Olympique Marseille] games.



"As soon as we arrived at the national team, he was happy, he spoke about Marseille. I would like him to join us and play here one day."

Mane has been one of the reasons why Liverpool have been doing well in the ongoing season both in the Premier League and Champions League.

In the English top-tier, the 29-year-old has scored 12 goals and assisted once in the 24-matches played while in the elite European club competition, the attacker has scored two goals in eight games.

The Reds are in the quarter-final of the Champions League after eliminating Italian heavyweights Inter Milan 2-1 in the Round of 16.

On the Premier League table, the Merseyside team are second with 63 points from 27 games played. They have collected 19 wins, six draws and two losses. Leaders Manchester City have 69 points after engaging in 28 matches.

Pep Guardiola's side have secured 22 wins, three draws and as many losses.

Chelsea are in third with 56 points from the 27 games they have engaged in. The Blues have won 16 matches, shared the spoils eight times and lost three.