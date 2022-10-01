Sadio Mane ends six-game goal drought as Bayern Munich return to winning ways in ruthless fashion

Sadio Mane ended his six-game goal drought for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at the Allianz Arena.

WHAT HAPPENED? On a day Bayern ended their four-match winless run, teenage sensation Jamal Musiala starred with a goal and two assists but Mane ensured he grabbed some of the headlines when he scored his side’s third goal.

Musiala set up Leroy Sane after just three minutes before he scored the second 14 minutes later. He then passed to Mane to make it 3-0 after 39 minutes as Bayern sought to stamp authority after recording three straight draws and a defeat ahead of Friday’s match.

Musiala slid the ball for Mane at the edge of the box and the Senegal international fired in with his left foot, the shot being deflected in to end his goal drought for the Bavarian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Mane’s first home goal for Bayern since his transfer from Liverpool in the summer and he would have made it five for his new side had his 56th minute goal not been ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Mane received a killer pass and found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper before calmly sending the ball into the back of the net but after a VAR review, the goal was chopped off.

The Senegal international will now get some of his critics off his back after doubts started emerging over his role and suitability to Julian Nagelesmann’s team and system following his goal drought during Bayern’s rough spell.

ALL EYES ON: Senegal forward Mane came into the match under pressure to deliver following some lucklustre performances and lack of efficiency in front of goal, especially in the four straight matches that Bayern failed to win, but he delivered a goal and almost made it two.

He had two shots on target, one yielding a goal, while he managed three successful dribbles out of four and also helped out defensively, winning four of his six ground duels.

THE VERDICT: Bayern proved that form is temporary but class is permanent as they easily put aside Leverkusen, having looked out of sorts in their last four matches.

The Bavarians are back in the title race, two points behind leaders Union Berlin who visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, and on this evidence, they will still be the team to beat for the Bundesliga title.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Bayern will seek to make it three straight Champions League wins when they host Viktoria Plzen in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday with Mane hoping to open his account in Europe for his new side.

Tuesday’s game will also serve as good preparation for Bayern before Saturday’s Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.