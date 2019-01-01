Mane eager to maintain 'great period' as he chases down dream prize with Liverpool

The Senegal international has been in sparkling form of late, with there a desire on his part to play a leading role in another Champions League quest

Sadio Mane admits he is enjoying a “great period” at , with it his intention to maintain his current standards while chasing down a dream.

The international helped the Reds to a European showpiece in 2018 and netted in a 3-1 final defeat to .

He has helped the Reds to get back in the hunt 12 months on, with Jurgen Klopp’s side through to the quarter-finals once again.

Mane has been playing a starring role of late, finding the target 11 times in his last 13 appearances, and he is determined to remain a prominent figure over the coming weeks.

He told UEFA’s official website of his European ambition: “I would watch Champions League ties when I was younger; back then, my ultimate dream was to play in the Champions League one day, so it's fair to say it's a dream come true.

“I watched the 2005 final with a friend who was an fan, and at 3-0 up, my friend kept telling me: "It's over, we're going to win." Sadly for him, they ended up losing, but it truly was incredible. And here I am today, playing for Liverpool.

“I'm enjoying every moment of it. I'm trying to give everything I've got so I can lift the trophy one day.

“The dream of any footballer is to improve year on year. This is a great period for me and I'm very happy because I'm helping the team. I think I need to never let my guard down because my dream is to improve every season.”

While still being in the race for continental glory this season, Liverpool are also back at the top of the Premier League table.

Pressure and expectation is building around the Reds in each passing fixture, but Mane claims that is something they should be looking to embrace as they pursue two of the grandest prizes in world football.

He said: “As a football player, you have to stand up to the pressure. You have to try and savour the moment.

“We are doing well in the competition and in the [Premier] League, so we just need to savour these moments and enjoy them. That's it. We have to be really focused and motivated to achieve these goals.”

Mane added on a Champions League quarter-final clash with , with the Reds preparing to be reunited with a side they crushed 5-0 at the last-16 stage last season with their Senegalese forward grabbing a hat-trick away from home: “We have good memories of beating [Porto] by a large margin. That was last year. They will be more motivated. That's normal.

“One of the greatest mistakes we could make would be to rely on what happened last year. Last year is in the past, so we will try to forget that. They will really want to win. They have an objective just like we do. Let the best team win.”