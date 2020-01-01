Mandela: We know Zambia can hurt Harambee Stars

The South African-based defender warns his teammates to be prepared for a huge battle against the Chipolopolo on Friday

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela has maintained a cautious approach as they prepare to face Zambia in a friendly on Friday.

The Chipolopolo are due in the country on Thursday in readiness for the friendly set to be played at the refurbished Nyayo Stadium.

Mandela who was part of the squad that lost 2-1 to Zambia in Nairobi in 2015, has now called on his teammates to be wary of the side and cautioned that they can “simply hurt you if you are not ready for the task.”

“We are enjoying good morale in the camp and we all know it has been long since we played but all the players are looking forward to a good game,” Mandela, who plays in , told Goal after a training session.

“I respect Zambia very much because the last time we played against them, they gave us a hard time, that is why we are training very hard to capitalize on what we did not do right the last time out and do well this time. If you are not ready they can hurt you, so you must be ready and very careful.

“I also ask the fans to give us the support [from home and elsewhere] now that they will not be allowed to come and cheer us playing live.”

Kenya’s record against the Cosafa nation is poor as only six wins and seven draws have been registered from their previous 37 matches.

During the 2015 encounter which was an qualifier, played at the same venue, Kenya had taken a deserved lead through striker Michael Olunga in the 11th minute - before Winston Kalengo’s 29th-minute strike and Collins Mbesuma's effort on the stroke of half-time ensured Zambia carried the day.

The last time the Cecafa nation and the Cosafa member met was in 2016 in the Afcon second leg qualifier with a 1-1 Lusaka draw being the end result.

Out of the 34 players called up to the squad for the friendly, only 22 will make up the team with captain Victor Wanyama of and striker Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol set to miss the clash.

In the absence of Wanyama and Olunga, Mandela is likely to captain the side assisted by former defender Joash Onyango, who currently features for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.