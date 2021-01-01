Manchester United’s Diallo dazzles during Cote d’Ivoire initiation

The Red Devils winger’s Elephants initiation couldn’t have gone much better…!

Amad Diallo may have already made his Cote d’Ivoire debut against Niger Republic, albeit, the Manchester United teenager only made his entrance into the Elephants squad when he completed his international initiation on Tuesday evening.



During a team dinner, the 18-year-old was formally inducted into the Ivorian squad as he danced for the rest of the team at an induction ceremony.

The youngster put up an unbelievable dance performance from the disc jockey’s melodious makossa beat to the delight of his new teammates.The winger was handed his international bow in Cote d’Ivoire’s 3-0 away triumph against the Menas at the Stade General Seyni Kountche, Niamey.With Patrice Beaumelle's men leading 3-0 thanks to goals from Serge Aurier, Max-Alain Gradel and Serge Kanon, Diallo was brought in as an 86th-minute replacement for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe in the Group K fixture.However, he was an unused substitute as the two-time African champions defeated Ethiopia 3-1 on Tuesday evening. Even at the loss, Walia ibex also qualified for the biennial African football showpiece at the expense of Madagascar.Diallo signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, a deal which will keep him with the Old Trafford giants until June 2025.United's pursuit of the Ivorian began in 2016 and the 18-year-old broke through in Serie A, playing five first-team games and scoring once for Atalanta.At the age of 18 years and 243 days, he became the youngest non-British player to ever score in a major European competition for the Red Devils.Four minutes after replacing injured Anthony Martial in the Europa League game against AC Milan, the teenager handed his English team the lead against the Italians thanks to an assist from Bruno Fernandes.The Portuguese midfielder floated a perfect ball over the top and the teenager produced a precise header over Antonio Donnarumma.Interestingly, his maiden effort came with a first-ever shot for the team in just his third appearance for the Old Trafford giants.Diallo could be on parade for the 12-time FA Cup winners when they host Brighton and Hove Albion in a league game on April 4, 2021.