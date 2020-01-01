Manchester United's Bailly might be ready for Liverpool - Solskjaer

The Ivory Coast international could be in line for his first Premier League game of the season when the Red Devils visit Anfield on Sunday

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Eric Bailly is closing in on a return to first-team action and could make the matchday squad for Sunday's league match against .

Bailly recently recovered from a knee injury he suffered during the Red Devils' pre-season match against Hotspur in July.

After spending six months on the sidelines, the Ivorian defender made his comeback last Friday for Manchester United's U23 side as they grabbed a 2-1 win over .

Ahead of their replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, Solskjaer said the 25-year-old centre-back will be ready to face Liverpool if he gets adequate playing time in a behind-closed-doors friendly against 's youngsters.

"He's very close. He might be back for the weekend," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Metro.

"We've got a game arranged today for the reserves. Hopefully, he will get 90 minutes so he might be ready for Liverpool."

Manchester United will be looking to advance into the fourth round of the FA Cup after settling for a goalless draw against in the first leg at the Molineux.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is fifth in the Premier League table and 27 points behind unbeaten Liverpool who sit at the top of the table.