Manchester United vs Southampton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils hope to extend their unbeaten domestic run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they host the relegation-threatened Saints at Old Trafford

continue their pursuit of securing football for next season this weekend when they host at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are unbeaten in 14 domestic games since the Norwegian took the reins on an interim basis from Jose Mourinho in December, with a significant revival of fortunes on Sir Matt Busby Way.

They face a side who have enjoyed a similar resurgance under new management, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints taking 11 points from their last seven top-flight games to escape the bottom three.

The visitors are still perilously close to the drop however, while United can't afford a slip-up if they reach the top four - and having played out a 2-2 draw in December, both will be wanting to take the spoils outright this time round.

Game Manchester United vs Southampton Date Saturday, March 2 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBCSN and can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or streamed as it falls within the blackout period. However, Goal will be providing minute-by-minute coverage on our live blog of the game.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Grant Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw, Young, Rojo Midfielders Pogba, A. Pereira, Fred, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood, Dalot, McTominay Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford, Chong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without a host of key names due to injury - something he has chalked up to an increased workload in training.

Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Antonio - the latter of whom the manager confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season - are all certain absentees or doubts one way or another.

However, Romelu Lukaku could see his showing against rewarded with another start up front.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay, Fred; Dalot, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Position Southampton players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Forster, Gunn, Rose Defenders Vestergaard, Hoedt, Stephens, Yoshida, Bednarek, Targett, Cedric, Bertrand Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Davis, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Hojbjerg Forwards Ings, Austin, Long, Gallagher

With a 2-0 win over fellow bottom club Fulham helping to further boost their survival chances, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may be loathed to make any changes.

Mario Lemina remains an absentee with an abdominal problem.

Potential Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg; Bertrand; Austin, Redmond.

& Match Odds

United are odds-on favourites to win and take the three points at 9/20 with bet365. Southampton are meanwhile at 15/2 while a draw is priced at 7/2.

Match Preview

Just over a baker’s dozen of domestic fixtures into his tenure at the helm of Manchester United and interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of faltering just yet.

Save a 2-0 defeat against in the Champions League, the Norwegian is yet to taste a loss in the Old Trafford hotseat and has brought much-needed life back to their play at the Theatre of Dreams.

Now, United sit on the cusp of securing top level European football once again, only a point off the pace of in fourth and with the wind at their backs.

They face a proverbial banana-skin however in the shape of Southampton, who arrive in Manchester themselves looking to keep their own revival going.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has hauled Saints out of the relegation zone since his arrival, though they remain uncomfortably close to the bottom three still.

The prize scalp of United will be one the visitors will fancy being able to claim, having fully played their part in a four-goal, first-half thriller in December that ended 2-2, one of a run of games that likely cemented the exit of Jose Mourinho from the Red Devils.

One man relishing his chance under Solskjaer, after initially struggling to find starting game time, is Romelu Lukaku.

The international netted a brace against Crystal Palace after being promoted to the initial XI and Solskjaer was happy to see him grab his opportunity.

“He is working hard in training and has been playing well,” he said. “He's had to play wide for me and had many defensive duties, so I'm happy for him playing as a number nine.

“It's always good to see players taking their chance. That's what it's about at this club, when you get your chance, grab it.”

Lukaku returned the compliments too, adding: “I like him. He's really open, really honest in his communication, and keeps me hungry, so whenever I get a chance to play I just want what's best for the team and to help the team win.

“It is really helpful that he is a former player. If you look at my career I've always had good strikers helping me, so now I'm here with Ole I'm learning a lot, and every day is another day to learn, another day to improve and that's how I see it.”