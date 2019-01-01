Manchester United vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Premier League outfit's clash against the Italian club has been given an extra flavour with Romelu Lukaku's future still up in the air

face their sternest pre-season test yet when they face heavyweights in their first match of the 2019 International Chapions Cup in Singapore.

The two sides meet in the country's National Stadium, with the clash given an extra flavour by the mounting speculation over Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku's potential departure to the San Siro club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his side make an unbeaten start to their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign, edging out Perth Glory and then brushing aside in Western .

But their Italian opposition represent a different challenge, even if the Nerazzurri have never beaten United in a competetive encounter before.

Game Manchester United vs Inter Date Saturday, July 20 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. It can be streamed via ESPN Deportes+.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 ESPN Deportes+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on MUTV. It can be streamed via MUTV.com.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV.com

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Pereira, Romero Defenders Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Young Midfielders Chong, Garner, Gomes, James, Lingard, Matic, Mata, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba Forwards Greenwood, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

All eyes will be on whether international Lukaku features against the club he has been heavily linked with a move to this off-season, while speculation over the future of Paul Pogba also means he will be of keen interest to fans.

The Frenchman started against Leeds on Wednesday, however, alongside a host of younger talent within the Red Devils - but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to field his strongest possible line-up for the big-name game.

Position Leeds United squad Goalkeepers Berni, Handanovic, Padelli Defenders Bastoni, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Ntube, Pirola Midfielders Agoume, Barella, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Candreva, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Lazaro, Nainggolan, Perisic, Sensi Forwards Longo, Politano, Colidio, Esposito, Vergani.

Antonio Conte cannot yet call upon Diego Godin for his side's exploits in Asia but the former man is still expected to link up after the clash with United.

Even so, the former supremo still has a host of world-class players to call upon as he looks to keep his side's perfect pre-season record intact too.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United can be backed at 21/20 to win this game with bet365. Inter are priced as outsiders at 12/5 while a draw is available at 13/5.

Match Preview

Manchester United will be hoping to put any off-field speculation and distraction behind them when they face Inter at Singapore's National Stadium this weekend - but given the consistent transfer rumours enveloping the two clubs, that may be easier said that done.

Red Devils forward Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to the Serie A outfit ever since the transfer window opened at the close of last season, and the Belgium international is widely tipped to make his way to after the conclusion of United's pre-season commitments in Asia.

All eyes will be on whether the striker features for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team against Antonio Conte's men in the 2019 International Champions Cup, after he was absent from their midweek win over Leeds United in Australia.

The Norwegian may have already found a winning replacement however in teenager Mason Greenwood, who has enjoyed a fine pre-season tour so far, leading to his manager offering up effusive praise of his skills ahead of an additional ICC match against in Shanghai next week.

"You can see we’ve got a talented boy there and he’s every opportunity to make it as a Manchester United player," he said.

"Of course, it’s also going to be about luck. He must stay clear of injuries, be professional and I’m sure he’s going to grab his chance. Everything is there for him"

Their opponents meanwhile will also complete a further ICC clash in the Far East, with a trip to to face domestic rivals , plus an additional clash in Macau against .

Defender Alessandro Bastoni, a former graduate of 's youth ranks, who has spent the last two seasons away on loan from the club, is hoping to make 2019-20 his breakthrough campaign.

"It’s an honour for me to represent these colours," he told the media in Singapore. "I’ve been hoping to reach this point for two years now and I’ve finally got this opportunity.

"It’s certainly the case that I’ve immediately been made aware of where I am. Working with high-quality staff and great players is a great honour and privilege for me, and I’ll try to learn as much as possible."