Manchester United vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a chance to answer their critics when they face a fellow top-four rival

will seek to put their recent struggles behind them when they host in the Premier League on Monday.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought that a encounter against Rochdale would prove a nice distraction from the club’s travails in the league, he would be wrong as an unconvincing victory on penalties has only heightened the tension around Old Trafford.

The Gunners, meanwhile, approach this clash off the back of three successive victories in three different competitions.

The momentum is in favour of Unai Emery’s side, but can they keep it going?

Game Manchester United vs Arsenal Date Monday, September 30 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / UNIVERSO fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Maguire Midfielders Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot.

Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford are unlikely to be fit, while Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are lesser doubts. Paul Pogba is not certain to play either.

Mason Greenwood’s impressive recent form may yield more game time.

Possible Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pogba; Pereira, Mata, James; Martial

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Sokratis, Chambers, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi Midfielders Ceballos, Torreira, Ozil, Guendouzi, Willock, Xhaka, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Pepe, Nelson, Martinelli, Saka

Arsenal will come into this encounter without Alexandre Lacazette but hope Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be fit.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has been named as the club’s permanent captain, taking the role of Laurent Koscielny, who signed for in the summer.

Like the home side, they have commitments later in the week, though this match will attract their full focus.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Bellerin; Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are 11/8 favourites to win with bet365. Arsenal are a slightly more distant 19/10, while a draw is on offer at 5/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Manchester United find themselves eighth in the Premier League ahead of their home encounter against Arsenal on Monday, with doubts increasingly voiced over the capability of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While the Red Devils made it clear there was to be a youthful regeneration of the squad at Old Trafford this season, two wins from seven competitive games is far from the standard that is expected, and the announcement that the club has received record revenues over the last year simply adds to the frustration of the fans.

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Rochdale was a missed opportunity to show the potential in the team. Instead of sweeping their League One opponents aside, an outfit marshalled by Paul Pogba for the duration of the 90 minutes was taken to penalties by a side beaten 6-0 by Peterborough just 11 days previous.

“Go 1-0 up, get the second. That is a learning curve. At this club you don't just sit back and think one is enough,” Solskjaer grumbled after the match.

The last time United managed more than a single goal in a game this season was on its opening day in the thumping 4-0 home success over – a result and performance that the team has subsequently failed to live up to.

Certainly, against Arsenal, their standard will need to be significantly higher.

While Unai Emery’s side have not necessarily been convincing themselves, they are finding a way to get results – something United are consistently failing at.

Article continues below

Last weekend, the Gunners trailed 1-0 to and were down to 10 men, yet they scored twice in the last 10 minutes to secure an unlikely 3-2 success.

Then their youths showed their United counterparts how it should be done by dismantling 5-0 in the Carabao Cup, with Garbiel Martinelli netting twice.

With a treatment room that is starting to clear – Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding have all played competitive football this week – Arsenal are gaining momentum just as United flounder to try to rediscover theirs.