Manchester United’s Diallo ‘truly sorry’ for missed chance in Young Boys draw

Amad Diallo has apologised for his first-half miss in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys in their final Champions League group match.

Diallo made his first start for the team on Wednesday but he lacked the cutting edge to find the back of the net after Mason Greenwood gave them an early lead in the ninth minute.

The Ivory Coast international played for 68 minutes before he was replaced by 17-year-old Shola Shoretire.

At the end of the game, Diallo pledged to learn from the mistake as he continues the hunt for his second goal for the Red Devils since his debut strike against AC Milan in March.

“I’m truly sorry to have missed my chance in the first half, I should have finished it differently. We always learn for the future. Always thankful for the support,” the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Manchester United still managed to finish as Group F leaders with 11 points, despite the dropped points at Old Trafford.

In his post-match review, United boss Ralf Rangnick rued Juan Mata and Diallo’s missed chances that should have given them a comfortable lead in the opening 45 minutes.

“We shouldn’t be too strict. I was fully aware with this formation and line-up, the players haven’t played together like this,” Rangnick told the club’s website.

“I think the first half-hour was okay, we scored a beautiful goal, we had another two great opportunities. Juan Mata should have scored actually and the same with Amad.

“At that time, we should have been 2-0, if not 3-0 up and then we made the mistake to get less proactive. We were too deep, we sent several pressing invitations including the goal we conceded.”