Manchester United problems made me leave for Arsenal – Ex-Kenya PM Raila reveals

Former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed why he ditched Manchester United for their Premier League rivals, Arsenal, as a fan.

In a speech delivered at Chatham House in London, Odinga added he was also a stop-gap Liverpool fan as he 'migrated' from the Red Devils to Arsenal.

"I started first as a Manchester United fan and it is not until the time when the club's fans had a problem and because of violence that they were banned by Fifa and the club played in an empty stadium for a year. That is when I migrated briefly to Liverpool and then eventually found my way to Arsenal," said Mr Odinga, as per Nation Sports.

"I am an Arsene Wenger Arsenalian and we are the only club to have produced the invincibles."

In a previous interview, the former Lang’ata Member of Parliament promised to take Kenya to the next Africa Cup of Nations should he be elected as president in the August 2022 general elections.

The Kenyan politician attended the league game between the Gunners and the Reds at the Emirates Stadium.

As Odinga witnessed the Emirates clash, Arsenal recorded some unwanted records as they fell to Liverpool by a margin of 2-0.

Article continues below

The Gunners have now lost 25 Premier League games against Liverpool, their joint-highest tally of defeats versus a single side in the competition’s history; level with Manchester United.

They have also won only one of their last 18 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top two positions of the table (D3 L14), losing four of their last five such games.

On the other hand, the Reds have now won three consecutive away games against Arsenal in all competitions for the first time in their history. The Reds had only won three of their previous 26 away games against the Gunners before this current run (D11 L12).