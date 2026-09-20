Manchester United player ratings vs Fulham: Matheus Cunha to the rescue after Lisandro Martinez nightmare

Manchester United’s tactical identity under Michael Carrick remains a work in progress, evidenced by a frustrating 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage where dominance failed to translate into clinical efficiency. The Red Devils controlled 57% of the ball and peppered the Fulham goal with 29 shots, yet they lacked the final-third incision required to break down a resolute West London block. A scoreless first half gave way to a chaotic second period defined by defensive lapses and a late, desperate surge for parity.

The game turned on a disastrous moment in the 63rd minute when Lisandro Martinez inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, handing Fulham a lead their grit perhaps deserved. United looked destined for a demoralising defeat until the 89th minute, when Matheus Cunha found the breakthrough following an assist from substitute Patrick Dorgu. While the 2.07 xG suggests United should have walked away with all three points, their inability to convert 13 corner situations into high-value chances remains a significant structural concern for Carrick.

Goalkeeper & Defence

S. Lammens - 6/10

The young keeper was largely a spectator in the first half but was called into action as Fulham grew bolder. He finished with six saves, keeping United in the contest when the hosts threatened to double their lead on the counter. He could do little about the own goal, which was a result of unfortunate proximity rather than poor positioning.

D. Dalot - 6/10

A consistent outlet on the right flank, Dalot supported the attack well, contributing to United's high volume of crosses (34 in total). Defensively, he was sound against Alex Iwobi, though he occasionally struggled with the recovery pace required when Fulham transitioned quickly through the half-spaces.

L. Martinez - 4/10

A difficult afternoon for the Argentine. While his progressive passing helped United dominate the ball, his 63rd-minute own goal was the game's turning point. It was a lapse in spatial awareness that put his side under immense pressure, and he looked uncharacteristically rattled in the minutes following the incident.

H. Maguire - 7/10

Maguire was dominant in the air, winning the majority of his duels as United limited Fulham to just two successful aerial challenges. He was the most composed member of the back four, frequently stepping into midfield to break the lines and ensuring the defensive line remained high during sustained periods of pressure.

L. Shaw - 6/10

Shaw provided his usual balance on the left before being replaced by Dorgu in the 84th minute. He was disciplined in his positioning but perhaps lacked the overlapping dynamism needed to unlock a Fulham defence that sat very deep. His set-piece delivery contributed to United’s high corner count but lacked the killer touch.

Midfield

B. Fernandes - 6/10

The captain was the primary engine of United's creative efforts, but it was a game of volume over precision. He occupied good pockets of space and was central to the 589 passes United completed, yet his final ball was frequently intercepted by a crowded Fulham box. He lacked his usual clinical edge in shooting positions.

Y. Tielemans - 6/10

Tielemans provided a steady presence in the double pivot, helping United maintain their 57% possession share. He recycled the ball efficiently and offered a shield for the back four, though he was occasionally bypassed during Fulham’s four counter-attacking surges.

K. Mainoo - 7/10

The youngster showed flashes of technical brilliance, navigating Fulham's press with ease. His ability to receive the ball under pressure was vital for United's build-up play. He was substituted in the 80th minute as Carrick sought more attacking impetus, but he had already proven his worth as a tactical anchor.

Attack

M. Rashford - 5/10

A quiet outing for the winger, who struggled to find joy against Timothy Castagne. Rashford failed to record a significant impact on the match and was substituted in the 77th minute. His lack of directness contributed to United's struggles in breaking down the low block.

B. Mbeumo - 6/10

Mbeumo was industrious on the flank and forced several of the 13 blocked shots Fulham recorded. His work rate was commendable, and he stayed wide to stretch the pitch, but he lacked the clinical finish required to beat Bernd Leno.

M. Cunha - 8/10

United’s best performer by some distance. Even before his 89th-minute equaliser, Cunha was the most dangerous threat in the final third. He took his goal well, showing the predatory instinct United had lacked all afternoon to ensure they didn't leave London empty-handed.

Substitutes & Manager

J. Zirkzee - 5/10

On for Rashford in the 77th minute. He offered a different physical profile but struggled to integrate into the flow of the game during the frantic final stages.

M. Mount - 6/10

Replaced Mainoo in the 80th minute. He brought energy and helped sustain the late pressure that eventually led to the equalising goal.

P. Dorgu - 7/10

A vital cameo. Introduced for Shaw in the 84th minute, he provided the assist for Cunha’s 89th-minute goal. His directness in the final few minutes was exactly what United had been missing.

Michael Carrick - 6/10

Carrick’s side dominated statistically, but the lack of a plan B against a deep block is a concern. However, his late substitutions — specifically bringing on Dorgu — proved decisive in rescuing a point. He will be frustrated that a dominant 29-shot performance only yielded one goal.