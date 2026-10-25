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Manchester United's season hit a new nadir at Old Trafford as they were comprehensively dismantled 3-0 by a clinical AFC Bournemouth side.

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Michael Carrick's decision to leave Bruno Fernandes out of the starting line-up backfired spectacularly, as the hosts lacked any creative spark in his absence. Despite enjoying 62% of possession, United were undone by a string of individual errors, allowing the visitors to record a superior xG of 2.24 compared to their own dismal 0.61. The collapse began in the first half when Rayan and Marcus Tavernier struck in quick succession to leave the Stretford End stunned, before Evanilson's 71st-minute strike served as the final blow. With United now winless in eight games, the pressure on Carrick has reached boiling point after a performance devoid of tactical identity. Below, we rate the Manchester United players.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens - 3/10 Senne Lammens endured a difficult afternoon and was left unprotected by his backline for large parts of the game. While Lammens denied Rayan from close range in the 50th minute, he was beaten three times and compounded the team's misery by misjudging a Lewis Cook pass, sliding out poorly to gift Evanilson the third goal.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10 Diogo Dalot was one of the few players who consistently tried to push forward down the left flank, but he failed to provide meaningful end product. Defensively, Dalot was relatively solid compared to his teammates, though he could not lift a completely disjointed defensive unit.

Leny Yoro - 3/10 Leny Yoro made a vital early interception to deny Evanilson, but his afternoon was defined by a disastrous error. Yoro slipped at the worst possible time in his own half, allowing Adrien Truffert to steal the ball and set up Tavernier for the second goal.

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Harry Maguire - 3/10 Harry Maguire produced a captain's performance for all the wrong reasons. Maguire was booked in first-half stoppage time and looked ponderous against the pace of the visitors, failing to organise a backline that was repeatedly pulled apart. His error at the start of the second half almost let Evanilson in for a third, only for the offside flag to come to his rescue.

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Ayden Heaven - 2/10 Ayden Heaven endured a miserable afternoon, repeatedly giving the ball away, before being hooked in the 65th minute. Heaven committed a reckless two-footed challenge that earned him a yellow card in the 37th minute, directly conceding the free-kick from which the opening goal was scored.

Midfield

Andrey Santos - 4/10 Andrey Santos picked up a yellow card in the 22nd minute after a heavy challenge, meaning he had to walk a tightrope for the rest of the game. Santos played the full 90 minutes and showed some combativeness in the middle, seeing a late header blocked, but rarely got close to Bournemouth's dangermen.

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Carlos Baleba - 4/10 Carlos Baleba struggled to impose himself physically in the central third. While Baleba attempted to circulate the ball, his defensive transitions were slow, and he was replaced in the 72nd minute as the game slipped further away.

Youri Tielemans - 3/10 Youri Tielemans endured a nightmarish 45 minutes. A dangerous low ball in the 32nd minute was his only real contribution, and Tielemans was cautioned in the 40th minute for hauling down Lewis Cook before being withdrawn at half-time.

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Attack

Mason Mount - 6/10 Mason Mount worked hard in the press and was United's most willing creative outlet on a dismal day. With Bruno Fernandes on the bench, the creative burden fell on Mount, who tried his luck from range without seriously troubling Djordje Petrovic, while his corner deliveries were consistently poor.

Amad Diallo - 4/10 Amad Diallo found himself isolated on the right wing for large periods of the match. Diallo managed few meaningful touches in the opposition box and was largely neutralised by Truffert before making way for Shea Lacey in the 78th minute.

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Bryan Mbeumo - 5/10 Bryan Mbeumo was United's main attacking threat by default, but he was heavily starved of service. Mbeumo had an effort saved by Petrovic in the 41st minute and saw a penalty appeal waved away on the hour, cutting a frustrated figure at the top of the pitch.

Substitutes & Manager

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10 Lisandro Martinez came on for Heaven in the 65th minute and was left on the floor by Rayan within seconds, as the Brazilian fired just wide of the post. Martinez offered more tenacity after that, but the game was already trending towards a rout.

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Matheus Cunha - 4/10 Matheus Cunha was introduced at half-time for Tielemans to add attacking impetus. Cunha moved the ball reasonably well but failed to test Petrovic, sending his only effort over the bar.

Joshua Zirkzee - 4/10 Joshua Zirkzee replaced Baleba in the 72nd minute. Zirkzee added a physical presence and saw a late shot blocked, but had no impact on the final scoreline.

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Shea Lacey - 5/10 Shea Lacey replaced Diallo in the 78th minute and was lively, whipping in two dangerous crosses and having a late shot blocked.

Michael Carrick - 2/10 Michael Carrick oversaw a tactical disaster. Carrick's decision to drop Bruno Fernandes left the team leaderless and creatively bankrupt. The 4-2-3-1 system was easily bypassed, and the substitutions failed to address the systemic failings that led to three goals conceded at home.