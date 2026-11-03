Manchester switch on the cards! Man Utd target Man City star Rayan Ait-Nouri for January transfer after snubbing summer opportunity

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Manchester United are reportedly considering a sensational mid-season move for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as they look to address a glaring lack of depth in their defensive ranks. The Algerian international has found regular minutes hard to come by under both Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, potentially paving the way for a rare direct transfer between the two local rivals.

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Red Devils seek solution to left-back crisis

Manchester United’s ongoing struggles at left-back have forced the club’s hierarchy to look for immediate reinforcements in the upcoming winter transfer window. With Luke Shaw remaining the only natural specialist in that position, injuries have frequently left the squad exposed, forcing Michael Carrick to deploy Diogo Dalot or Ayden Heaven out of their preferred roles. This lack of balance has become a priority for sporting director Jason Wilcox, who is reportedly ready to revisit a move for Ait-Nouri after the club previously declined a loan offer for the player during the summer deadline day.

Ait-Nouri, who is already well-acquainted with the English top flight from his time at Wolves and City, is viewed as a high-quality option who could immediately improve the starting XI. According to reports from Florian Plettenberg, personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as the 25-year-old is eager to secure more regular playing time elsewhere after becoming a peripheral figure in the blue half of Manchester.

Ait-Nouri's frustration at the Etihad Stadium

Since his £30m move to Manchester City in the summer of 2025, the former Angers and Wolves man has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. During his first full campaign with the Citizens, he managed only 17 Premier League appearances, and his involvement has decreased even further this season.

The Algerian has not featured for a single minute in the league this term, with his few appearances limited to substitute cameos in the Champions League and outings in the domestic cup competitions. He currently finds himself behind the likes of Josko Gvardiol and young prospect Nico O’Reily in the pecking order.

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Given his lack of opportunities, it is understood that Ait-Nouri is open to a departure in January to reignite his career. Despite his limited minutes at City, his previous record at Wolves - where he played 157 games and scored 12 goals - proves he is a "technically excellent" player capable of contributing both defensively and offensively as a wing-back or winger. This versatility is highly attractive to United’s coaching staff as they attempt to drag the team away from the lower reaches of the table.

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Navigating the Manchester rivalry

The primary hurdle in any potential deal remains the historical and geographical rivalry between the two clubs, which often makes direct transfers notoriously difficult to negotiate. Senior players rarely move between United and City; the last high-profile instance was Owen Hargreaves, who joined the Etihad side only after his contract at Old Trafford had expired in 2011.

Carlos Tevez’s famous switch in 2009 remains one of the most controversial moments in the modern era of the fixture, though that transfer involved complex third-party ownership issues rather than a direct club-to-club agreement.

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United may hope that their new executive structure can help bridge the gap, with CEO Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox both having previously held key roles at Manchester City. Their existing relationships and connections at the Etihad could prove vital in smoothing over negotiations for a player City clearly deems surplus to requirements.