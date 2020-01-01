Manchester United in ongoing discussions with NHS to help during Covid-19 outbreak

The Red Devils have already committed thousands of pounds to charity and are looking at different ways to help during the coronavirus pandemic

are in ongoing discussions with the NHS over how they can help out during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The club are looking into staff volunteering, potential use of facilities at Old Trafford and donations of equipment to help the health service through the pandemic which has already killed over 5,000 in the United Kingdom.

United, like many other clubs across the country, have been looking at several ways to help the local community during the crisis and teamed up with to donate a combined £100,000 to help Greater Manchester food banks.

More teams

Players have also been playing their part individually.

Marcus Rashford has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to ensure children who would have been entitled to free school dinners are still being fed, while David de Gea has donated a sizeable sum to help aid the battle of Coronavirus in Spain's capital of Madrid.

In addition, Luke Shaw and Daniel James have both taken part in charity FIFA tournaments while Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both committed to the #FootballUnited initiative.

While some clubs have been criticised for decisions they have made during the pandemic, United have looked to do the right thing by their staff and supporters.

Matchday casual staff will be paid until the end of the season regardless of whether any more games are played and it is understood the club are unlikely to be using the government’s job retention scheme - unlike rivals Liverpool and Tottenham.

Article continues below

Players have been looking at various ways to help and it was revealed at a league meeting on Friday that a fund will be set up, an idea by captain Jordan Henderson, in order for Premier League players to donate and help the NHS.

Premier League footballers have been singled out by health secretary Matt Hancock for not ‘playing their part’ by taking wage cuts since the crisis started and talks are ongoing between the league and the Professional Footballers’ Association over potential cuts to wages or deferrals, with a conclusion yet to be reached.

At this time United players have not been asked to take a wage cut.