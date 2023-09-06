Manchester United vehemently deny covering up alleged vicious assault by Antony on ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin

Manchester United have denied accusations of covering up an assault by Brazilian winger Antony against his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

In a legal request by Cavallin's lawyer Daniel Bialski to Sao Paulo Civil Police, seen by GOAL, it is claimed that United tried to "hush up" an alleged attack by Antony on Cavallin on January 15 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Manchester.

It is alleged they did so by using a player support officer to arrange for a private doctor to treat the woman, rather than her going to hospital for treatment where she would have been questioned about the attack.

A United spokesperson told GOAL: “Any suggestion that the club covered-up these allegations is categorically false.” It is also understood that the doctor who treated Cavallin at the Hyatt was not a club doctor.

A source said and that there was no indication of the medical issue being related to any form of violence. They added that arranging a doctor for partners and family members of players is a common and standard task performed by the club's player welfare team. The source reiterated that Man Utd were taking the allegations seriously and have listened and taken learnings from criticism of their handling of the Mason Greenwood case, including seeking external expert advice from Women’s Aid and the PFA.

United have also been advised to proceed cautiously on the basis that police enquiries are taking place in both Brazil and the UK, and innocence unless proven guilty remains an important principle in both jurisdictions.

The request filed by Cavallin's legal team alleges that Antony, "in one of his violent bouts of jealousy", headbutted the DJ, causing a cut on her scalp. A photo of the cut is included in the report. It is also alleged that the attack led to one of Cavallin's breast implants being dislocated, which she claims led to her having surgery.

Cavallin first filed a police complaint against Antony, who she has said she dated between 2021 and May 2023, in a Sao Paulo police station on June 6, accusing the player of domestic violence. Antony, 23, denied the accusations in a statement released on Instagram later in June.

“I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence," he wrote. "Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

“After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven. [I am] certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you to the countless messages of support at this very difficult time.”

Cavallin gave an interview to Brazilian website UOL on Monday detailing Antony's alleged behaviour towards her. In addition to the alleged attack at the Hyatt hotel, she claimed he assaulted her in June 2022 while she was pregnant and threatened to throw her out of a speeding car.

"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone. I told him that I was pregnant, that he was scaring me, making my heart race. I was shaking with fear," Cavallin told UOL.

She also alleged that in May 2023 he caused one of her fingers to bleed to the bone by throwing a glass towards her. "On that last day [May 8 2023], it was very serious. I was really scared that I wouldn't be able to get out of the house. Antony locked the door of the house and wouldn't let me leave, and I had my finger open, all hurt. He broke my things, took my passport," she said.

Antony released a second denial following Cavallin's interview with UOL. "Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of," he wrote on Instagram.

"From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority. The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its contents public. However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

"My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence."

Antony was excluded from the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Bolivia and Peru following the report in UOL. A statement from the Brazil team read: "In light of the facts which came to light on Monday (04/09) concerning #mufc player Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF, announces that the player has been removed from the Brazilian national team."

United, who faced calls from UK charities on Tuesday to take action following the allegations made against Antony, have not yet suspended the player. The club said in a statement on Wednesday: "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Cavallin's legal request also referenced the fact that Greenwood had faced allegations of sexual assault and violence. Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour against him dropped in February 2023. However, following an internal investigation United decided that the player should resume his career elsewhere. The 21-year-old joined Getafe on loan last week.