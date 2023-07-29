Blow for Manchester United! Red Devils confirm Kobbie Mainoo will miss first stage of 2023-24 season after ankle injury against Real Madrid

Manchester United have confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo will miss the first stage of the upcoming season due to an ankle injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old was handed a start against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in the US earlier this week but the midfielder had to leave the pitch in the third minute of the game after a freak collision with Rodrygo. Mainoo has left the pre-season camp and returned to the UK after sustaining an ankle injury and has now been ruled out of action for the first stage of the 2023-24 season, as confirmed by the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster gathered praise from United manager Erik ten Hag who showed confidence in his abilities as a midfielder. He was particularly impressive against Arsenal in a pre-season game where he was slotted in the midfield alongside Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? With Mainoo out of action now, the Red Devils would consider signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat this summer. They will be next seen in action against Dortmund in a friendly match in Las Vegas on July 31.