Raheem Sterling: Hat-trick hero follows in Drogba, Agbonlahor footsteps

Thanks to his treble against West Ham, the 24-year-old became the first player after the Chelsea great to achieve it on the opening week

8 - Raheem Sterling is the eighth player to score a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a Premier League season, and the first since Didier Drogba in 2010-11. Treble. #WHUMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2019

Raheem Sterling has joined Didier Drogba and Gabriel Agbonlahor as the players to have scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a Premier League season.

The international achieved this feat as spanked 5-0 with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero completing the rout.

Coventry City’s Micky Quinn was the first player to achieve this after hitting three in the 3-0 demolition of at Highburg on August 14, 1993.

It was Matthew Le Tissier’s turn in 1995 in a losing mission as were beaten 4-3 by . The following season, Kevin Campbell became the third player after hitting all three goals as Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Coventry City.

Micky Quinn, Kevin Campbell Mathew Le Tissier, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Dion Dublin, Gabriel Agbonlahor, @didierdrogba & @sterling7 are players to have scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a @premierleague season. CC: @OptaJoe — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) August 10, 2019

After Fabrizio Ravanelli and Dion Dublin, Agbonlahor joined the list after his treble helped tear apart Manchester City 4-2 at Villa Park.

In 2010, newly promoted West Bromwich Albion suffered a 6-0 obliteration against with Didier Drogba taking home the match ball with three goals.

With Sterling’s feat against the Hammers, he becomes the player with the most recent hat-trick scored on the opening weekend in England’s top-flight.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s men fired them to the summit of the league above on goal difference.