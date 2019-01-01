Raheem Sterling: Hat-trick hero follows in Drogba, Agbonlahor footsteps
8 - Raheem Sterling is the eighth player to score a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a Premier League season, and the first since Didier Drogba in 2010-11. Treble. #WHUMCI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2019
The England international achieved this feat as Manchester City spanked West Ham United 5-0 with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero completing the rout.
Just picking-up where he left-off ⚽️⚽️⚽️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2019
Coventry City’s Micky Quinn was the first player to achieve this after hitting three in the 3-0 demolition of Arsenal at Highburg on August 14, 1993.
It was Matthew Le Tissier’s turn in 1995 in a losing mission as Southampton were beaten 4-3 by Nottingham Forest. The following season, Kevin Campbell became the third player after hitting all three goals as Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Coventry City.
Micky Quinn, Kevin Campbell Mathew Le Tissier, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Dion Dublin, Gabriel Agbonlahor, @didierdrogba & @sterling7 are players to have scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a @premierleague season. CC: @OptaJoe— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) August 10, 2019
After Fabrizio Ravanelli and Dion Dublin, Agbonlahor joined the list after his treble helped Aston Villa tear apart Manchester City 4-2 at Villa Park.
In 2010, newly promoted West Bromwich Albion suffered a 6-0 obliteration against Chelsea with Didier Drogba taking home the match ball with three goals.
With Sterling’s feat against the Hammers, he becomes the player with the most recent hat-trick scored on the opening weekend in England’s top-flight.
Victory for Pep Guardiola’s men fired them to the summit of the league above Liverpool on goal difference.