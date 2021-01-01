Manchester City’s Mahrez battles Kante and Havertz for Champions League award

Thanks to his impressive display against the Parisians on Tuesday, the Algeria international is up for an individual prize

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has been shortlisted for the Champions League Player of the Week.

The Algeria international found the net twice as the Citizens defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Tuesday’s second leg semi-final encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

A goal in each half by Mahrez powered Pep Guardiola’s men into the final following a 4-1 aggregate win.

He will compete with teammate Ruben Dias and Chelsea’s duo of N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz for the individual accolade.

Frenchman Kante put up a man-of-the-match performance as the Blues sent Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid packing from the competition after defeating them 2-0 at the Stamford Bridge.

🔵 Brilliant transitions both from defence to attack and from attack to defence! N'Golo Kanté takes the prize after another big semi-final display 🥇#UCLPOTM | #UCL pic.twitter.com/wuMcwR9QqY — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2021

The player with the highest number of votes will be crowned as the Champions League Player of the Week.

Mahrez’s effort against Mauricio Pochettino’s team saw him equal Sadio Mane’s feat in the tournament.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winner became the second player to score in both legs of the Champions League’s semi-final tie for an English team.

That effort saw the 30-year-old overtake Yacine Brahimi to become Algeria’s top scorer in the history of the Champions League with ten goals.

After the game, the former Leicester City star claimed the Ligue 1 outfit "lost their nerve and started to kick us" in the ill-tempered affair.

"It was a very good game. We didn't start well again - we didn't have a good first half but we got the goal and we were more comfortable," Mahrez told BT Sport.

"We played well second half and we could have scored more. They lost their nerve and started to kick us and after the red card it was more comfortable.



"Of course Ederson's long pass was planned. We know he is capable of putting the ball in the other goal and we work it all the time and today it worked."

With two trophies all but secure, the Citizens will be aiming for a treble in the Champions League final when they face either the Stamford Bridge giants on May 29.

"Everybody has to be solid defensively and that's why we [reached the final]," he added.

"We didn't concede much and I think that's why we're in the final. It's good. We have another game on Saturday. We need to win to be league champions and then we'll concentrate on the Champions League final."