Manchester City vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Manchester City against West Ham in the Premier League in the UK, US, and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on West Ham next in the Premier League as they look to keep Arsenal at bay in the race for the title. Pep Guardiola's team are only two points below the current leaders with two games in hand and will treat all their remaining fixtures as must-win encounters in order to stay on top and clinch the title.

While City are unbeaten across all competitions since their defeat at the hands of Tottenham in the first week of February, the Hammers have lost their last two outings and will therefore be looking to avoid three defeats in a row. West Ham are only four points above the drop zone and will need to pick up wins if they are to stay out of a relegation battle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch Manchester City vs West Ham on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Manchester City vs West Ham kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs West Ham Date: May 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 12:30am IST (May 4) Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham is scheduled for Wednesday May 3, 2023, at the Etihad Stadium.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US, 8pm BST in the UK, and 12:30am IST the following day in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network, Universo, Telemundo. It can be streamed via Sling TV and fubo.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 2, with streaming available on Disney+Hotstar.

Team news

Manchester City team news & squad

Following his recovery from a muscle injury, Nathan Ake may make an appearance in the upcoming match against West Ham, according to City boss Guardiola. The former Chelsea defender had missed the last three games due to a thigh injury, but has since returned to full training.

On the other hand, it seems less unlikely that Kevin De Bruyne will feature in the match, as he did not train with the squad prior to Tuesday's late afternoon session.

Erling Haaland has been breaking goal records for fun this campaign and he scored his 50th goal of the season for City in their win over Fulham on Sunday. He will be raring to go again and will lead the line for the team from the blue side of Manchester.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer Forwards Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

West Ham team news & squad

During West Ham's loss against Crystal Palace, Kurt Zouma sustained an ankle injury while trying to block a shot, which forced him to leave the pitch in the first half. According to head coach David Moyes, the centre-back might have to sit out for a few weeks

Apart from Zouma and Gianluca Scamacca, who is out due to a knee injury, the Hammers have no other absentees.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings will continue to compete for the centre-forward spot. It is likely that Angelo Ogbonna will return to the starting lineup in place of Zouma.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers Areola, Fabianski. Defenders Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal. Midfielders Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini. Forwards Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition August 2022 West Ham 0-2 Man City Premier League March 2021 West Ham 2-2 Man City Premier League December 2020 Man City 2-1 West Ham Premier League March 2019 West Ham 0-0 Man City (5-3 on penalties) Carabao Cup November 2018 Man City 2-1 West Ham Premier League

