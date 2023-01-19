Manchester City vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester City vs Tottenham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester City will want to get back on track in the title race with a win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday.

Following back-to-back wins against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's side has lost two games in a row. First, they tasted defeat against Southampton in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, and then more recently, succumbed to a defeat in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The gap at the top of the table is now eight points after 18 matchdays.

Tottenham are facing an uphill battle to get into one of the four Champions League places in the league. They are fifth and five points behind Manchester United having played one game more than the Red Devils. Spurs failed to impress in the North London derby and lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their previous outing.

Man City vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Man City vs Tottenham Date: January 19, 2023 Kick-off: 2.00pm ET, 7.00pm GMT, 1.30am IST (Jan 20) Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

It will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and streamed on Hotstar in India.

Man City team news & squad

Kevin De Bruyne missed a Man City training session ahead of the game but Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he is fit to play against Spurs.

Ruben Dias and John Stones missed the Manchester derby but the duo is set to return to the squad for the mid-week fixture against Conte's men.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez

Tottenham team news & squad

Lucas Moura continues to be unavailable for selection for Antonio Conte's team due to injury. Rodrigo Bentancur, who sat out the North London derby, could make a comeback from injury against Man City.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son