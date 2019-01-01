Manchester City vs Manchester United OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Citizens have had the edge over the Red Devils in recent years and will hope to make it count on Saturday

will continue their hunt to close the gap in the Premier League title race when they host local rivals in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Citizens arrive on the back of a comfortable 4-1 win at in midweek and sit in third place, three points behind second-placed and eleven behind leaders .

The Red Devils claimed a 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's Hotspur, which shot them up to sixth spot on the table, eight points off the top four.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Latest Odds

City have defeated United 15 times in the Premier League era with 10 of them occurring in the last eight years. They are (1.34) with Odibets to coast to victory again.

For the men in red, they were victorious at the Etihad Stadium in April 2018 but are a whopping (9.60) to do so again.

The last derby draw occurred in April 2017 and it's (5.60) to end that way.

Manchester City vs Manchester United team news

Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane will be unavailable for City in this clash as they continue making their recovery from injury. Oleksandr Zinchenko's appearance is questionable having been out since mid-October.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without Anthony Martial who went off injured in the 3-3 draw with . Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo are also all out, while Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are close to a return but The Etihad is likely too soon.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City have won 24 of their last 27 Premier League home games (D1 L2), with the Citizens netting 81 goals in that time, only failing to score on one occasion.

Manchester United have won just one of their last 11 away league games (D4 L6), and are without a clean sheet in their last 12 on the road. They last conceded in more consecutive away league games in April 1986 (15 games).

However, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against ‘big six’ teams (W2 D3), including all four games in 2019-20 – they last went six consecutive such games without defeat back in March 2016 under Louis van Gaal.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

One common theme between these two fierce rivals is their consistency at conceding goals.

City have not kept a Premier League clean sheet since October, while for United, it dates back to September 14 in a 1-0 win at home to Leicester.

Both teams to score looks valuable at odds of (1.87), an outcome that has surfaced in three of the last five meetings between the Manchester clubs.

Both Teams to Score at (1.87) with Odibets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.