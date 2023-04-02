Manchester City release statement after BRICK is reportedly thrown at Liverpool team coach

A police investigation has been launched after an object, reportedly a brick, was thrown at the Liverpool team bus after their defeat to Man City.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the Reds' team coach left the Etihad after their 4-1 drubbing against City, a brick was allegedly thrown, cracking a window. It is believed that no one on board was injured and the bus was able to carry on with it's journey, however the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched an investigation into the incident.

WHAT THEY SAID: City released an official statement on the incident, reading: "We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area. Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible.

"We will fully support Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into this incident in any way we can."

GMP also released a statement on the incident, saying: “Following today’s Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool, GMP received reports of criminal damage to Liverpool FC player’s coach.

“It is reported the incident took place at approximately 3.40pm (BST) on Ashton New Road close to the junction of Rowsley Street. There were no reports of any injuries and the Liverpool Club coaches were able to continue with their journey.

“An investigation has now been launched by Greater Manchester Police to identify and locate the offenders.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in the day City had condemned the "hateful chanting" from home fans in their victory over the Reds. A section of supporters could be heard chanting "always the victim, it's never your fault" at rival Liverpool fans during the first half of City's 4-1 win at the Etihad.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY & LIVERPOOL? City look to continue to keep pace with table-topping Arsenal as they take on Southampton next in the Premier League, while Liverpool face a trip to Stamford Bridge on April 4, before hosting the high-flying Gunners at Anfield on April 9.