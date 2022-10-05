Manchester City star Haaland joins Chamakh in hallowed Champions League ranks

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was on song twice against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday evening to equal Marouane Chamakh’s Champions League feat.

Haaland put City ahead

Assisted by Joao Cancelo

Matches Chamakh’s UCL feat

WHAT HAPPENED: Haaland opened the scoring for the Citizens in the seventh minute after curling Joao Cancelo’s cross past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. With that, he became the third player to score in each of his first Champions League appearances for an English club. Chamakh achieved this first during his spell at Arsenal before Manchester City’s Ferran Torres, then the Norway international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker completed his brace before he was substituted for Cole Palmer at half time. Haaland has made an instant impact in England after signing from Dortmund, scoring 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches. His blistering form makes Pep Guardiola’s men early favourites for the European title for the first time in their history.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After three seasons at Arsenal, former Morocco international Chamakh joined Crystal Palace after completing a loan spell at West Ham United. He joined Cardiff City in 2016 – where he drew the curtain on his professional career.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the Uefa Champions League, goals per game record of 1.27; there are 98 teams with worse goals per game record than him in the competition.

Haaland's display against the Danish team is a big talking point.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? After Wednesday’s clash with the Danish Super Liga side, Haaland will shoulder the Citizens’ goalscoring responsibilities against Southampton on Saturday.